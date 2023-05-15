DISRUPTING DESIGNER SHAKING UP AGE-OLD WEDDING DRESS TRADITION WITH NEW COLLECTION
Biracial, millennial mom making name for herself with colorful, inclusive, sustainable gowns unveils new wedding dress collection for Summer 2023WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DiDomenico Design unveils its 2023 Summer Bridal Collection - the ‘Metamorph Collection’. It was designed by 31-year-old Kelsy Dominick, who is shaking up the wedding and luxury gown market with a colorful, diverse, inclusive, sustainable and modern approach that’s garnered her designs more than 20 million views and counting on Instagram and led to fashion shows in NYC, Cuba, France and Peru.
Dominick, the Founder, Creative Director and Head Designer of DiDomenico Design, says this new collection is inspired by the metamorphosis of butterflies in their transformation process. Each dress is not only unique in color, skin mesh options and style, but also has multiple accessories allowing women to build the dress any way they imagine.
“Women go through such a transformational experience in becoming not only wives, mothers but ultimately themselves too. We want a collection that allows brides to showcase the uniqueness they each carry,” Dominick explains.
Dominick is intentionally looking to disrupt traditional wedding gown design in multiple ways.
COLORFUL FABRICS: While fashion is continuously pushing the envelope and weddings are becoming more modern, a white wedding dress has remained the staple for more than 100 years.
- Dominick is changing that by creating custom luxury wedding gowns in a rainbow of colors and innovative designs.
- After 8 years in business with her boutique DiDomenico Design, she’s found black, champagne and rose gold wedding gowns are especially popular with her clients.
- Her creative creations sometimes include LED lights in gowns and this dress that transformed with a hidden train that exploded into a rainbow went viral.
INCLUSIVITY: She’s committed to broadening the definition of who luxury, custom gowns are for and says her business is about giving women an opportunity and a voice to decide what they want to wear and showcase their unique qualities.
- She has designed up to size 30.
- She makes original creations that reflect not only personality and passions but culture and heritage.
- Her custom designs accommodate a variety of health and life considerations. She’s designed for a bride in a wheelchair, women with mastectomies, lymphedema and more.
SUSTAINABILITY:
- She remakes generational gowns handed down from mothers and grandmothers.
- She reuses and repurposes unique laces.
- She creates custom made fabrics to the exact quantities needed for each bride instead of mass ordering hundreds of yards for production.
BACKGROUND: Kelsy Dominick’s company and designs are influenced by the two parts of her heritage - her African American mom and her Italian Dad. Brought up in a household of craftsmen, she learned to sew at the age of 9 - something that was a prominent part of both sides of her family. Her grandmother on her African American side owned a business reupholstering chairs and couches and grew up sewing clothing for her 11 children while picking cotton on a South Carolina farm where her ancestors once worked as slaves. Her Great Aunt Bessy on the other side of the family, made sketches come alive in her “little Italy” community in Belleville, New Jersey on a machine from 1914 that Dominick still holds in her studio. The designer started her company 8 years ago, naming it DiDomenico Design which merges the names of both sides of her family. She chooses to work in the small town of Haymarket, Virginia to be close to family. Pre-pandemic she traveled the world looking for vibrant and colorful fabrics for her designs and to date, has taught 200+ women to sew in Haiti, Malawi, the Philippines and Guatemala - believing the trade has power to transform lives.
