Shocking Antisemitic Graffiti Unearthed at the University of Saint-Denis
Vandals Spray-Paint '39-45, Be Prepared for the Return' and 'Long Live Palestine' Outside DiploAct Event at the University of Saint-DenisTEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris, France - On the morning of May 11th, students from the organization DiploAct France, operating in France, took swift action to erase shocking Antisemitic graffiti discovered at the University of Saint-Denis.
The graffiti displayed the profoundly concerning and antisemitic slogan: "Long live Palestine, 39-45: Be prepared for the return." This slogan, invoking the years 1939-1945, directly references the Holocaust, a period marked by the systematic persecution and extermination of millions of Jews by the Nazis. Such a slogan not only distorts historical facts but also perpetuates harmful stereotypes, fostering an environment of hate and discrimination.
As part of a delegation of Franco-Israeli students from Diploact, who arrived in France this week in partnership with the UEJF (Union of Jewish Students of France), several sessions were planned at universities to engage with students, stimulate dialogue, and provide insights into the reality in Israel that they may not have been privy to. The delegation visited the University of Saint-Denis and successfully held discussions with several students. Many of the conversations were intriguing, some even passionately heated.
However, during their preparations to depart, some members of the delegation were confronted with the aforementioned antisemitic graffiti on one of the university buildings. Acting swiftly, our delegation immediately took steps to erase the offensive messages. As French citizens, and with some of us being descendants of Holocaust survivors, we were distraught to encounter such remarks mere weeks after the International Day of Holocaust Remembrance, highlighting the persisting presence of antisemitism in Europe. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the ongoing presence of hatred and racism in France.
Laura Benhamou, an activist from Diploact France present in Saint-Denis, expressed her dismay, stating: "Antisemitic remarks of this nature, referencing the darkest chapters of history, have no place in French universities. No student should fear for their identity or be subjected to such rhetoric. This is why Diploact France operates in France, working tirelessly to combat this sadly persistent antisemitism."
Diploact France is an initiative of the NGO "Reservists on Duty," which was established in 2022 by French-Israeli students to engage with students in France and combat disinformation, anti-Semitism, and anti-Zionism.
