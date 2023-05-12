Department Announces Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board Members

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced the members of the 2023 New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board. The Advisory Board, which administers the Dairy Promotion Order and evaluates dairy marketing promotion programs, consists of ten New York milk producers appointed by the Commissioner. Each member serves a three-year term starting May 1, 2023. Two of the ten members will serve on the Advisory Board for the first time.

Commissioner Ball announced the following members to the 2023 Advisory Board:

Larry Bailey of Fort Ann, endorsed by Dairy Farmers of America

Kim Nelson of West Winfield, endorsed by Agri-Mark

Julie Patterson of Auburn, an at-large member

Jason Kehl of Strykersville, endorsed by Niagara Frontier Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc.

Carl Moore of North Bangor, endorsed by NY Farm Bureau

Dean Handy of St. Johnsville, endorsed by New York State Grange

Alicia Lamb of Oakfield, an at-large member

Judi Whittaker of Whitney Point, an at-large member

Roberta Wolf of Lyons, endorsed by Rochester Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc. and new to the Board*

Sarah Head of Homer, an at-large member and new to the Board*

Commissioner Ball said, “New York State is home to some of the very best dairy products in the world, and the New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board plays an important role in promoting these world-class products to consumers across the globe. I congratulate the members of our 2023 Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board, whose work will be essential in guiding New York’s dairy industry as they facilitate important research and promotion projects that are critical to educating consumers about dairy’s impact on our state, from the public health of our citizens to the strength of our economy.”

The Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board advises the Commissioner on the annual distribution of approximately $15.5 million in funds collected from milk producers under the producer-approved New York Dairy Promotion Order. Nominations to the board are submitted by milk producers and endorsed by Dairy Farmers of America, Agri-Mark, Niagara Frontier Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc., NY Farm Bureau, New York State Grange, and Rochester Cooperative Milk Producers’ Bargaining Agency, Inc.

The board meets regularly to recommend allocations to new programs and to review progress of programs currently funded under the Order, which include dairy promotion programs, nutrition, education, and outreach programs, as well as a variety of innovative dairy product research projects. The first New York State Dairy Promotion Order Advisory Board was appointed in May 1972 at the request of dairy producers.

Commissioner Ball thanked the Board’s previous members for their service: Dr. Sheila Marshman and Donald Harwood.

New York’s dairy industry is a critical sector of the state’s economy and as its leading agricultural sector, dairy accounts for approximately one-half of New York’s total agricultural income. New York State has nearly 3,200 dairy farms that produce over 15 billion pounds of milk annually, making New York the nation’s fifth largest dairy state. New York’s unique and talented dairy producers and processors provide significant contributions to New York’s agriculture industry, the economy, and to the health of our communities.