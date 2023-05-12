CVETF Bringing Operation International Roadcheck to Northern Arizona May 16-18

From Tuesday, May 16, 2023, through Thursday, May 18, 2023, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force (CVETF) will participate in the annual Operation “International Roadcheck” on Interstate 17 and Interstate 40 in northern Arizona.

International Roadcheck is a 72-hour inspection and enforcement operation led by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA). During this operation, CVSA-certified inspectors in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. will inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers at weigh/inspection stations, designated inspection areas, and along roadways.

International Roadcheck also provides an opportunity for inspectors to educate the motor carrier industry and the public about the importance of safe commercial motor vehicle operations and the North American Standard Inspection Program.

This year, CVETF will emphasize anti-lock braking systems (ABS) and cargo securement to underscore their importance in overall vehicle and road safety.

Although ABS violations are not out-of-service conditions, ABS plays a critical role in reducing the risk of collisions by preventing the wheels from locking up or skidding, allowing a driver to maintain control of the vehicle while braking.

In addition, improper cargo securement poses a serious risk to drivers and other motorists by adversely affecting the vehicle’s maneuverability, or worse, causing unsecured loads to fall, resulting in roadway hazards and vehicle collisions.

The CVETF is comprised of AZDPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Bureau troopers and Arizona Department of Transportation Enforcement and Compliance Division officers. The mission of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Task Force is to ensure safe, secure, and efficient commercial transport across Arizona.