SUBLANT Completes Exercise Agile Player 23

Multiple submarines under Submarine Force Atlantic’s (SUBLANT) organizational structure participated in Exercise Agile Player 2023 (AP23).

AP23 is a training exercise to assess warfighting readiness and build capacity for the joint force. Submarines from Norfolk, Virginia; Kings Bay, Georgia; Groton, Connecticut and Port Everglades, Florida deployed on short notice to demonstrate the capability, flexibility and lethality of the Submarine Force.

“Our Submarine Force warriors are the most lethal force in the world and exercises like Agile Player ensure they continue to be prepared to respond to any range of missions they may encounter in support of national security,” said Vice Adm. William Houston, Commander, Submarine Forces. “The exercise also provides our Force the opportunity to improve our current doctrine, test new capabilities, and evolve our tactics to ensure the Navy’s undersea superiority over strategic competitors.”

AP23 increases the ability of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) platforms to respond rapidly in any high-intensity environment from both coasts with increased vigor and effectiveness.

“The Submarine Force continually holds exercises to ensure the undersea forces are ready to safely and efficiently conduct global combat operations on short notice,” said SUBLANT’s Director for Plans, Policy and International Engagement, Capt. Daniel Packer. “While our Sailors remain the foundation of our Force, they are equipped with and operate systems which are unmatched in their effectiveness, lethality and flexibility. These capabilities combined with our Sailors’ knowledge from years of training and experience creates a Force that is incomparable and essential to deterring conflict.”

AP23 highlights the Submarine Force’s ability to remain at a high state of readiness necessary to deliver a full range of undersea lethal effects when assigned global tasking in support of national security.

Submarine Forces execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, Submarine Forces, in particular, are expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.

Submarine Forces and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

