AshBritt Named 15th of 50 Fastest Growing Women-Led Companies

AshBritt has been awarded 15th place in the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for 2023 by the Women Presidents Organization (WPO) in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase Commercial Banking.

The WPO is a non-profit organization that works to provide dynamic and diverse women business leaders around the world with exclusive access to entrepreneurial equals, innovative ideas, and executive education. 2023 marks the 16th anniversary of the 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies awards. This year's honorees together generated a combined $9.4 billion in revenue in 2022 and collectively employed more than 18,932 people.

"I'm honored for AshBritt to be ranked among the 50 fastest growing women-led businesses by the Women President Organization in collaboration with JP Morgan Chase Commercial Banking," said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. "I want to thank our team, because our success is due to their hard work. We have remarkable team members, with some of our industry experts rounding three decades with the company. Since I took over as CEO, we have focused on diverse hiring and I'm proud to announce that we now have three times as many women and people of color on staff. We have also ensured leadership in times of great emergency and crisis through the establishment of new divisions. I am proud to receive this recognition not only for our economic success, but also for our focus on service, innovation, diversity, and community impact."

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is the leading national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com.

