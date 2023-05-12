INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against The Toronto-Dominion Bank and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD" or "the Company") TD for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TD is the subject of a Wall Street Journal report published on May 8, 2023. According to the Journal, the Company had called off its purchase of First Horizon Corporation "citing uncertainty over whether and when they could receive regulatory approvals." The report continues, "The regulators' concerns stemmed from the way TD handled unusual transactions in recent years, and the speed at which some of them were brought to the attention of U.S. authorities."

