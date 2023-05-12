Submit Release
U.S. District Court to host civics event

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announces that students from Sheyenne High School will be participating in a civics education event on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at the federal district court in Fargo, 655 1st Avenue North.

Students will learn about civil discourse and will participate in a courtroom simulation jury trial, assuming the roles of attorneys and jurors.

U.S. Circuit Judge Ralph R. Erickson and U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal will preside over the courtroom simulations, and 10 local attorneys will act as coaches. Thirty-six students from the school’s AP Government class are expected to participate.

