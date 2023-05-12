POWER PLAY TURNS $50,000 POWERBALL TICKET INTO HALF-A-MILLION DOLLARS IN KNOXVILLE

Back

KNOXVILLE – The extra $1 spent on the Power Play feature turned a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket purchased in Knoxville last night into half-a-million dollars.

The lucky player matched four out of 5 white numbers plus the red Powerball. Since the player chose the Power Play feature and the Power Play drawn was 10X, the prize was multiplied by 10.

The winning ticket was sold at Weigel’s, 9301 Northshore Dr. in Knoxville.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

HOW IT WORKS: For an extra $1, a Powerball player can add the Power Play to multiply any prize from seven of the nine prize tiers by the multiplier drawn during the Powerball drawing.

The standard field of multipliers ranges from 2X-5X, but when the advertised jackpot is $150 million or less, a 10X is added to the field.

To learn more about how to play Powerball and other Lottery games, visit tnlottery.com.

