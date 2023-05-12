DCFS Returning to Kenner to Fill Critical Positions

Newsroom Extra Pay for Qualifying Bilingual Employees

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting a hiring fair in Kenner on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Clarion Hotel New Orleans - Airport & Conference Center for open positions in the Orleans region. DCFS is hiring across various programs, including Child Welfare, Economic Stability and Disability Determination Services.

DCFS is looking for qualified individuals who want to make a difference in the lives of children and families in Louisiana. The department is hiring across various programs, including Child Welfare, Economic Stability and Disability Determination Services. Onsite interviews will be conducted for the following open positions:

Child Welfare Specialist Trainee 1-3

Child Welfare Team Specialist

Child Welfare Assistant – Transportation Disability Determinations Examiner 1-3

Administrative Coordinator 1-4

Economic Stability Social Service Analyst 1

Candidates who are interested should:

Applicants for Child Welfare positions should also be prepared for background checks and fingerprinting.

Extra pay is available for qualified bilingual applicants. Any relevant training or experience is welcome. Previous candidates are encouraged to reapply.

Since September 2022, the department has made over 600 conditional offers to hiring fair applicants over 13 hiring fairs. Out of those offers, over 300 candidates have begun paid training.

The department currently has 218 available positions, including 65 in Child Welfare. Training for new Child Welfare staff takes a minimum of three weeks, and new caseworkers carry a reduced caseload for up to six months.

If you’re passionate about helping those in need and are interested in one of these critical positions, then we encourage you to attend the DCFS hiring fair in New Orleans. This event is open to all qualified candidates, no matter their background or experience. So, bring your resume and your passion and join us in our shared vision of building the foundation for a better tomorrow. For more information about joining the DCFS team and a link to current openings throughout the state, visit the DCFS Careers page at www.dcfs.la.gov/careers. Interested candidates are welcome to apply for open DCFS positions at any time at dcfs.la/dcfs-jobs.

The hiring fair is being conducted in partnership with the Division of Administration, State Civil Service, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission. While the event takes place in Kenner, applicants from anywhere are invited to participate.

About the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services

DCFS is the state agency responsible for keeping children safe, helping individuals and families become self-sufficient and providing refuge during disasters. The DCFS Division of Family Support administers the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), Workforce Development, Child Support Enforcement, Disability Determination Services, and federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. The Child Welfare Division manages Child Protection Investigations, Family Services, Foster Care and Adoption Services. Through its Division of Emergency Preparedness and Response, DCFS supports the state's disaster response and recovery functions that involve evacuation, sheltering, emergency food assistance and human services. For more information, visit www.dcfs.la.gov.

SNAP Nondiscrimination Statement

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), religious creed, disability, age, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the agency (state or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/USDA-OASCR%20P-Complaint-Form-0508-0002-508-11-28-17Fax2Mail.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (833) 620-1071, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to:

mail:

Food and Nutrition Service, USDA

1320 Braddock Place, Room 334

Alexandria, VA 22314; or

fax:

(833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email:

FNSCIVILRIGHTSCOMPLAINTS@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

###