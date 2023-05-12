Public invited to discuss proposed regulation changes May 23 in Cody
Join us May 23 at 6 p.m. at Game and Fish Regional office in Cody
Cody - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a public meeting in Cody May 23 to discuss proposed changes to the following regulations:
Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation
Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances
Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations
Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Cody Game and Fish office, located at 2 Tilden Trail.
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 2 online, at public meetings or by mailing:
Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations
3030 Energy Lane
Casper, WY 82604
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2023 meeting in Wheatland.
