MEDIA ADVISORY :: Active Shooter Exercise Planned for Granville County Courthouse

The Granville Courthouse Security Committee has announced it will hold an active shooter training exercise in the Granville County Courthouse on Tuesday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m. in the Superior Court courtroom. The training is being held in partnership with Granville County and local law enforcement. The courthouse will be closed to the public during this time.

“The County and our courts are making efforts to keep courthouse visitors and employees safe,” said Granville County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge John M. Dunlow. “Our goal is to provide a safe and secure environment in which we and the public can conduct court business and this training is essential to meet this goal.”

WHO
Granville County Courty Officials and Law Enforcement

WHEN
Tuesday, May 16 at 4:00 p.m.

WHERE
Granville County Courthouse Superior Courtroom

