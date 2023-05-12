Rising R&B Singer Summer Dennis is Bringing Real R&B Soul with single "Ain't Nothing New" and Visual

Ain't Nothing New by Summer Dennis artwork DMV R&B singer Summer Dennis DMV R&B singer Summer Dennis

Summer Dennis releases her first single "Ain't Nothing New" off her upcoming album "Mr. Wonderful is Dead"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Maryland-born R&B sensation SUMMER DENNIS has officially shared her first single and visual “Ain’t Nothing New,” out now via Rhymes Enterprises. To accompany the release, Summer premieres Khairi Christopher-directed video for “Ain’t Nothing New,” the first single off her forthcoming debut album, Mr. Wonderful Is Dead. The female-driven anthem produced by Khari “Needlz” Cain is her follow-up to her single ‘Everything’ , which hit the Billboard charts. The narrated single tells a vivid story of ongoing relationship woes and defeated expectations and hopes. “Ain't Nothing New'' is the perfect blend between elements of pop and classic R&B combined with an infectious chorus. The upbeat single makes it impossible not to dance to, which makes a lot of sense, since enlisting veteran touch-notch choreographer Laurieann Gibson.“When it comes to my music, I share my truths that I believe many people relate to. Traditional relationship expectations are DEAD! Even if you think your expectations are appropriate and realistic, they may not be realistic today” says Summer Dennis. “My upcoming album, Mr. Wonderful is Dead, tells a timeless story of love and its revolving door of life-changing disappointment.”Summer Dennis is ready to join the ranks of other amazing songstresses in setting the standard on creativity and storytelling. Summer Dennis is quickly becoming the woman to watch in the R&B music scene.ABOUT SUMMER DENNIS:Rising R&B songstress Summer Dennis is bringing back the 90's essence to R&B. The Maryland-raised singer and songwriter invites listeners to exhale from the trials and tribulations spawn by the tumultuous nature of love. As the story goes, Summer, like many women, has wasted time rotating through meaningless relationships. Summer Dennis is dedicated to giving her fans music that displays power, independence, and femininity.Brought up in a Christian household, Summer initially found her love of music through her mother and the church's praise and worship team. However, her studies of classical music at TAG and magnet school is where she learned classical music and developed a passion for a variety of musical genres. Today Summer credits trailblazing music icons Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Lauren Hill among others, for her rich musical influence.Summer Dennis has found her place in the music space and is a fresh new voice in R&B. After introducing herself with the release of her breakout single “Everything”, last year, which hit Billboard, the R&B Phenomenon is gearing up to take over 2023. Summer Dennis will use her music as a unique way of expressing universal truths.

Ain't Nothing New by Summer Dennis