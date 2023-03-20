Nizzle Man will perform this Thursday for Yapp City launch hosted by Wu Tang's Ghostface Killah and Hot 97's DJ Drewski
Staten Island Rapper Nizzle Man will be performing live at Iguana NYC nightclub for Ghostface Killah’s Yapp City Records launch party.
This is just the first of many I’m ready to represent for my borough and put on for the city. I want people to come out connect with me and enjoy the music.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten Island rapper, NIZZLE MAN, is set to perform this Thursday, March 23rd at the Iguana NYC nightclub located at 240 W 54th Street New York, NY 10019. The legendary GHOSTFACE KILLAH will host the show along with Hot 97’s DJ DREWSKI This will be Nizzle Man's first official performance alongside Ghostface Killah and fellow Yapp City Records artists: REEK DA VILLIAN, DRIS/BILLIE SKI MASK, AISHA HALL, EL SOSA, ICE MAN, SUPREME, SUN GOD, ANIMAL GANG. Music will be provided by DJ SHUTTLE. Nizzle Man will be debuting new music from his upcoming EP that is set to drop in the Spring. This will be Nizzle Man's first show of the year. Nizzle said, “This is just the first of many I’m ready to represent for my borough and put on for the city. I want people to come out connect with me and enjoy the music.” Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $25 dollars. Doors open at 8 PM et.
— Nizzle Man
About Nizzle Man:
Since the debut of his single “Snakezz” on BET JAMS Nizzle Man has been releasing great music and performing throughout the tri-state area. Now, Nizzle Man has joined forces with one of the most prominent members of Staten Island and Hip-Hop culture Ghostface Killah on his new venture Yapp City Records. Nizzle Man ended 2022 with a bang with his headlining performance for Major Stage productions at SOBs hosted by Hot 97’s DJ Bobby Trends. Nizzle Man is currently working on his EP and is set to drop a new single this week.
