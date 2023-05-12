LDAF Urges Vigilance During Termite Season

Submit Release
NEWS

May 10, 2023

 Jennifer Finley, Press Secretary – 225-922-1256
Megan Moore, Public Information Director – 225-935-2179
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., reminds property owners to remain vigilant for termites during late spring and into the coming summer months.

With Louisiana’s warm and wet climate this time of year, termites can get especially active as they constantly seek out new food sources.

“Turning off outside lights at night or using yellow bulbs can help you avoid attracting swarming termites,” says Commissioner Strain. “However, there are also other proactive measures you can take on a regular basis to protect your property from the destruction of termites.”

  • Fix any leaks in the roof, pipes, and outside faucets on your home.
  • Repair rotting wood on the fascia, soffit, and exterior wood surfaces.
  • Remove any wood lying under or around your home, and store firewood away from your home.
  • Examine your home’s slab line and the base of piers for signs of termites.
  • Clean the gutters on your home and repair sections that may be damaged.
  • Trim tree limbs and vines that may be growing on your home.
  • Drain water away from the slab or under your home; do not let it pool.

Treatments and annual inspections by a licensed, insured, and bonded pest control company are a good termite preventative. Between professional inspections, property owners can also look for mud tubes on slabs, piers, or walls; pinholes in wallboards; softness in flooring; or blisters in paint or wallpaper.

To find out which companies are certified and licensed to perform termite-related services, consumers can contact the LDAF at 225-925-4578, visit the LDAF website at www.ldaf.la.gov, or download the LDAF Business Search App (available in the Apple and Google Play store).

