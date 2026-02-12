NOTICE: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Seed, Horticulture, and Structural Pest Control Commission
News
February 12, 2026
News article
Public Notice: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Seed
A notice of intent to promulgate and amend LAC 7:XIII.123 and 755 was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:12, pages 2118-2119 (December 20, 2025). In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(D)(1)(b), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development.
Public Notice: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Horticulture
A notice of intent to promulgate and amend LAC 7.XV.126 and 127, and LAC 7:XXIX.103, 109, 111 and 117 was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:12, pages 2119-2122 (December 20, 2025). In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(D)(1)(b), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development.
Public Notice: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Structural Pest Control Commission
A notice of intent to promulgate and amend LAC 7:XXV.117 and adopt LAC 7:XXV.126 was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:12 pages 2122-2133 (December 20, 2025). In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(D)(1)(b), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.