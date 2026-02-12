NOTICE: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Seed, Horticulture, and Structural Pest Control Commission

News

February 12, 2026

News article

Public Notice: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Seed

A notice of intent to promulgate and amend LAC 7:XIII.123 and 755 was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:12, pages 2118-2119 (December 20, 2025). In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(D)(1)(b), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development.

Public Notice: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Horticulture

A notice of intent to promulgate and amend LAC 7.XV.126 and 127, and LAC 7:XXIX.103, 109, 111 and 117 was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:12, pages 2119-2122 (December 20, 2025). In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(D)(1)(b), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development.

Public Notice: Notice of Submission of the Second Legislative Summary Report – Structural Pest Control Commission

A notice of intent to promulgate and amend LAC 7:XXV.117 and adopt LAC 7:XXV.126 was published in the Louisiana Register at LR 51:12 pages 2122-2133 (December 20, 2025). In accordance with La. R.S. 49:966(D)(1)(b), the Department of Agriculture and Forestry has submitted the Second Legislative Summary Report to the House and Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development.