Ultraslan Uni – Eastern Mediterranean’s Oliveira Banner Reaches Millions from the Back-Goal

Operating under the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Social and Cultural Activities Directorate, Galatasaray fan club ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean continues to attract attention with its actions. ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean designs banners throughout the year with the aim of creating awareness on social events and important individuals. In this respect, a banner of Galatasaray’s Portuguese football player Sérgio Oliveira was shared with the millions.

Hang at the Back-Goal

Designed by the EMU Faculty of Communication, Visual Arts and Visual Communication Design Department, Digital Game Design Undergraduate Program 3rd year student Kutluk Kağan Bahar, the banner was sent to Galatasaray Nef Stadium. With “Dragao” – ultrAslan UNI – Eastern Mediterranean written on it, the banner was hang at the back-goal during the Galatasaray – Istanbul Başakşehir match which was played on 8 May 2023 within the scope of Türkiye Super League.

Oliveira Posed in front of the Banner

Portuguese star football player Sérgio Oliveira's pose celebrating the victory in front of the banner after the match was shared on social media accounts of both Galatasaray and Sérgio Oliveira. Galatasaray Instagram account, which has 13 million followers, and the photos shared by star football player Sérgio Oliveira's Instagram account, also attracted great attention by many sports-related social media accounts with millions of followers.

Ultraslan Uni – Eastern Mediterranean's Oliveira Banner Reaches Millions from the Back-Goal

