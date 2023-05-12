CD Baby and Cosynd Expand Partnership to Provide Independent Musicians with Powerful Copyright Protection
This partnership will empower CD Baby’s 1M+ indie artists to efficiently register copyrights + establish legal ownership over their work using Cosynd's API.
By integrating Cosynd's Copyright Registration API, we're making it easier than ever for our users to protect their music and their livelihoods, at a time when they need it most.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CD Baby, a Downtown Music Holdings company, and Cosynd, the leading platform for copyright protection for all creators, are expanding their successful partnership of five years with the integration of Cosynd's Copyright Registration API into the CD Baby platform soon. The API is the first of its kind to be developed for the music industry and CD Baby is among the first distributors to integrate it into its platform. This partnership will empower CD Baby’s community of over one million independent artists to efficiently register copyrights and establish legal ownership over their work.
— Christine Barnum, CRO at CD Baby
"As a platform that has always been about empowering independent musicians, we are thrilled to take this partnership with Cosynd to the next level," said Christine Barnum, CRO at CD Baby. "By integrating Cosynd's Copyright Registration API, we're making it easier than ever for our users to protect their music and their livelihoods, at a time when they need it most."
The copyright registration process is often time consuming, expensive, and confusing. Cosynd's Copyright Registration API, available at the point of distribution, simplifies the process, allowing creators to port their existing release assets to Cosynd with just a few clicks for the purpose of registering their sound recordings and compositions with the U.S. Copyright Office. This cost-effective and stress-free solution lets creators focus on making music.
"This is a momentous step in our partnership, which has thrived consistently from the day CD Baby became our first official launch partner nearly five years ago,” said Jessica Sobhraj, CEO of Cosynd. “CD Baby has always been a leader in providing independent musicians with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry and our teams share a passion for creating affordable access to those pathways to success."
"With so much on the line, protecting one’s content is one of the most important steps an artist should take when releasing their work to the public. CD Baby understands the risk that artists are now faced with in today's current industry and has prioritized the safety of their livelihood by making it a key part of their service offering” added Liz Cimareli, COO of Cosynd.
Copyright registration has become increasingly important for independent musicians in recent years, driven in part by legal developments and technological advancements. The Supreme Court now requires copyright registration before filing a lawsuit for copyright infringement and additionally, statutory damages for copyright infringement can be much higher if the work was registered prior to infringement. As AI continues to advance, musicians also face the growing risk of their music being imitated or manipulated without their consent.
"At CD Baby, we're committed to providing independent musicians with the tools and resources they need to succeed,” said Alex Trevino, Strategic Partner Manager at CD Baby. “This collaboration brings a new level of convenience and value to our community, simplifying the copyright registration process and helping musicians protect their creative works."
With the rise of music streaming services and social media platforms, it's easier than ever for anyone in the world to access and share music online, increasing the risk of copyright infringement. In 2020, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) reported that music piracy resulted in a loss of over $2.7 billion in revenues for the US music industry. While there is no international registration that grants worldwide protection, registration with the U.S. Copyright Office is the most comprehensive option available, offering protections in more than 170 countries under various international treaties.
"As the music industry continues to evolve, we're thrilled to be at the forefront of developing innovative tools for creators,” said Rhea Ghosh, CMO at Cosynd. “This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment of empowering musicians around the globe to build a livelihood from their art by protecting their rights."
CD Baby users will soon be able to access this service as part of their distribution workflow at checkout, providing enhanced copyright protection.
###
About CD Baby
CD Baby, a Downtown Music Holdings company, is home to over 1 million artists and 10 million tracks, and has paid out over $1 billion in artist royalties since its founding in 1998. CD Baby empowers emerging, niche, and amateur musicians with everything they need to successfully distribute, publish, promote, and monetize their music around the globe. Our expert guidance simplifies and streamlines the complexities of global music distribution through tools, partnerships, education, and 20+ years of community-building and advocacy. Our complete artist-services platform connects independent artists with new audiences and revenue streams so they can enjoy creative autonomy and thrive on their own terms. Founded and run by artists for artists, CD Baby exists to make success in the music business accessible to all.
About Downtown
Downtown is the world's leading music services company with over 1.7 million clients in over 145 countries with a catalog of over 23 million music assets in a wide variety of genres and languages. Downtown's service offerings support creators and businesses in all facets of the music industry including music creation, distribution, marketing, royalty collection, financing, accounting and payment services. Downtown clients can choose to opt-in for only the services they need, in any territory they want, for as long as they want, without having to give up ownership or control of their work.
About Cosynd
Cosynd is the fastest and most affordable way for creators and copyright owners to protect themselves and all of their content — music, videos, imagery, literature, and more. Through its suite of easy-to-navigate copyright tools, Cosynd offers creators the ability to build, negotiate, redline, and execute vital agreements that secure their copyrights, and seamlessly register copyrights with the U.S. Copyright Office. Cosynd has helped thousands of creators and businesses-alike, from over 120 countries around the world. Focused on turning a long, expensive process into one that saves creators thousands in legal fees with just a few clicks, Cosynd is leveling the playing field by making basic copyright protection accessible to everyone. Cosynd.com
Rhea Ghosh
Cosynd
press@cosynd.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other