FederalGovernment.info Rapidly Expanding, Offers Non-Profits Affordable Infini-Hosting Plan
FederalGovernment.info has announced its rapid expansion and commitment to offering affordable hosting services to non-profit organizations.TAMPA, FL, US, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FederalGovernment.info, a leading provider of web hosting and IT solutions, has announced its rapid expansion and commitment to offering affordable hosting services to non-profit organizations. As part of this initiative, FederalGovernment.info is introducing a special Infini-Hosting plan priced at $555 for non-profits, compared to the usual price of $1111.
FederalGovernment.info has been providing web hosting solutions to businesses and organizations for over a decade. With its state-of-the-art infrastructure and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted partner for thousands of clients. Now, with its rapid expansion, FederalGovernment.info is looking to extend its reach and offer affordable hosting solutions to non-profits.
The Infini-Hosting plan offers unlimited bandwidth, disk space, along with 24/7 customer support and a 99.9% uptime guarantee. Non-profits can take advantage of these features to host their website, manage their online presence, and communicate with their stakeholders. The plan also includes free migration assistance, making it easy for non-profits to switch to FederalGovernment.info from their current hosting provider.
"We are excited to be able to offer this Infini-Hosting plan to non-profits," said Smith. "We believe that our infrastructure and expertise can make a difference in the success of their online presence. By providing a reliable and affordable hosting solution, we hope to contribute to the growth and impact of non-profits across the country."
Non-profits interested in the Infini-Hosting plan can visit FederalGovernment.info to learn more and sign up for the service.
About FederalGovernment.info
FederalGovernment.info is a leading provider of web hosting and IT solutions, serving businesses and organizations of all sizes. With a commitment to customer satisfaction and a focus on innovation, FederalGovernment.info has become a trusted partner for thousands of clients across the country. For more information, visit FederalGovernment.info.
Sam Q. Ericsson
FGA
+1 8664434312
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other