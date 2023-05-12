Submit Release
R4Good Rewarding Referrals with Funding to Celebrate Moms Thanksgiving Projects

Mom want to do something sweet and meaningful with your kids this Thanksgiving? Recruiting is rewarding referrals with funding for Thanksgiving Family projects that make a positive impact www.GratefultoHelpMom.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact and is rewarding referrals to fund family projects

We are using recruiting to reward referrals with funding for sweet family Thanksgiving projects that make a positive impact!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency in the world helping companies find and hire talented professionals to self-fund sweet kid mentoring programs preparing them for life.

To celebrate moms; Recruiting for Good will reward referrals to companies hiring with funding for sweet family Thanksgiving projects.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good; "Mom want to do something meaningful with your kids this Thanksgiving? We love to help fund your sweet family community project!"

How Moms Earn Funding for Family's Thanksgiving Project?

1. Refer a company hiring professional staff.
2. When Recruiting for Good gets retained for a search; we help the company find a talented professional.
3. We Then, Earn a Finder’s Fee and Reward $2500 to fund Mom's Thanksgiving sweet community project.

Carlos Cymerman, adds "Mom love to teach your kids meaningful values; then, do something sweet for your community with your family."

About

Candidates and companies help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact. 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

How do we appreciate candidates? For over 25 years, Recruiting for Good has represented and looked out for candidates. When you land a job with us, you help us make a difference in kids' lives too! Complete 90 days of employment and join the club 'we party for good.' Every time, you refer a friend who successfully completes their probation; you earn The Sweetest Vegas Weekend (Foodie, Music, or Sports). www.3DaystoParty.com

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful creative writing work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet girls work on writing gigs (9 to 13 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

