Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports Receives $50,000 Grant from The Hartford For New Adaptive Sports Equipment
Company surprises two local youth athletes with their own custom adaptive sports equipment
We are thrilled to have received this grant from The Hartford and Move United, which will make a tremendous impact in our community.”TUCSON, AZ, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports, a non-profit organization based in Tucson, Arizona, was recently awarded a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
The grant enables Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports, a member of the Move United network, to purchase adaptive sports equipment to support the organization’s work with local schools.
A celebration took place at Gridley Middle School as the culmination of a week-long ‘Adaptive Sports & Inclusive Recreation in Schools’ (ASIRIS) pilot program as part of the school’s physical education classes. ASIRIS is a partner project of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and University of Arizona Adaptive Athletics. The goal is to increase access to and participation in adaptive sports and fitness among people with or without disabilities.
“We are thrilled to have received this grant from The Hartford and Move United, which will make a tremendous impact in our community,” said Mia Hansen, Executive Director of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports. “This unique ASIRIS program brings perspective to our youth and our community on the importance of inclusion for people with disabilities.” “We are proud to partner with city, Councilmember Paul Cunningham and the University of Arizona Adaptive Athletics on this unique project which will make a positive impact in Tucson,” said Hansen.
The Hartford also surprised two local youth athletes with their own custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. Michael Carrion, a 10-year-old from Vail, Arizona, and Ismaila Jarque, a 14 year-old from Tucson, Arizona received their own wheelchair basketball sports chairs so they can continue to grow and improve their skills in the sport.
Adaptive sports equipment is often a barrier to people’s participation in sports. Adaptive athletes pay approximately 15 times more for equipment than non-adaptive athletes. Over the past five years, The Hartford has gifted more than 5,000 pieces of adaptive sports equipment.
