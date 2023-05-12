General Wesley Clark touts hydrogen as an appealing alternative to oil & gas ahead of World Hydrogen North America 2023
“We've got to move past the age of hydrocarbons or at least the age of fossilised fuels, so that is why hydrogen is so appealing to us. We’ve got to do it quickly”.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- General Wesley Clark encourages us to pick up the pace in the move away from fossil fuels, calling them the ‘cause of struggle' and 'conflict' in a recent conversation with Nadim Chaudhry, CEO & Founder of World Hydrogen Leaders.
— General Wesley K. Clark, Ret. 4-star General, Former NATO SACEUR
“We're still in the age of hydrocarbons and we cannot afford to be”, said General Wesley Clarke. “We've got to move past the age of hydrocarbons or at least the age of fossilised fuels, so that is why hydrogen is so appealing to us. We’ve got to do it quickly”.
General Clark is a former 4 Star General in the US Army and commander of NATO European forces, an instrumental figure in the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords to bring the Bosnian War to a close, a Rhodes Scholar, Vietnam veteran and holder of the Purple Heart. General Clark speaks about the need for us to move past the era of fossilised fuels and that the democratic nations need to stick together in an era of multipolarity.
A snapshot of the industry experts preparing to meet you next week, include:
• General Wesley Clark (Ret.) former Supreme Allied Europe Commander, NATO
• Erin O’Brien, Assistant Deputy Minister, Fuels Sector, National Resources Canada
• Todd Shrader, Director, Project Management, Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, Department Of Energy
• Rebecca Kujawa, President and CEO, NextEra Energy Resources
• Michael Bey, Head of Hydrogen Business Development, ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions
• Hilary Moffett, Vice President, Fortescue Futures Industries
• Jigar Shah, Director, Loan Programs Office, Department of Energy
• Katie Ellet, President, Hydrogen Energy and Mobility, North America, Air Liquide
• Ivette Vera-Perez, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association
• Kevin Lawlow, Senior Vice President, Technical Services, Ambient Fuels
• Israel Hurtado, Found and President, H2 Mexico
• Christopher Cannon, Chief Sustainability Officer, Port of Los Angeles
• Martha Ramos, CCUS and Hydrogen Director, CEMEX
• Charles McConnell, Executive Director, Carbon Management and Energy Sustainability, University of Houston
• Adolfo Rivera, Senior Director, Green Hydrogen, Avangrid Renewables
• Christopher Smith, Managing Director, Energy Innovation Capital
• Janice Lin, Founder & President, Green Hydrogen Coalition
• Melissa Peterson, Head of Power-to-X, North America, Ørsted
• Margarita M. Mann, Director – Complete Vehicle, Volvo Group Trucks
• David Bow, Executive Vice President, Electrolyzers, Plug Power
