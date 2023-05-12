SUNATION’S SCOTT MASKIN HONORED WITH TWO TITAN BUSINESS AWARDS

Long Island's Scott Maskin was among the notable winners of this year's Titan Awards SUNation CEO Scott Maskin honored with 2 Titan Business Awards for 2023

Scott Maskin’s work with SUNation earned him the Platinum TITAN award for Transformation Leader of the Year and the Gold TITAN award for Visionary of the Year.

RONKONKOMA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN Business Awards concluded its first season of competition for 2023 and honored Long Island’s Scott Maskin of SUNation Energy with awards in two categories, both of which were new to the Titan Awards this year.

The awards had received over 1,100 nominated entries from up to 56 countries, such as the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Germany, India, Ireland, Cyprus, and South Africa.

Alongside numerous other remarkable submissions, Scott Maskin’s nomination stood out as a top contender and earned him both a Platinum TITAN Award for Transformation Leader of the Year 2023 and a Gold TITAN Award for Visionary of the Year 2023 for his work with SUNation Energy, now a Pineapple Energy company. His commitment to helping communities learn about solar energy and the benefits of powering their homes with clean, renewable resources has played a major role in advancing the growing solar company with over 8,000 solar installations completed since 2003.

“The strength of all great leaders comes from the teams they lead. I’m blessed to work alongside them, stand in front of them to take the heat, and behind them to push them forward. My work family drives me,” said Scott Maskin on his Titan award honors.

From its beginnings in 2003 through navigating the pandemic with supply chain and inflation challenges to its merger with publicly-traded Pineapple Energy, SUNation has grown from a solar business to a renewable energy leader and resource, including services in roofing, energy storage, EV charging, and now SPAN smart electrical panels.

About SUNation Energy

SUNation Energy, a Pineapple Energy company, is the solar and energy expert trusted by over 8,000 homeowners since 2003 for professionally installing the highest quality equipment with an exceptional customer experience. Located in Ronkonkoma, NY, SUNation Energy offers the complete in-house sustainable energy experience including residential and commercial solar installation, community solar, roofing, backup battery storage, EV charging, and more. Their not-for-profit corporation, SUNation Cares, also provides the gift of free electricity for life to Veterans and their families.

