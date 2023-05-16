Eshelman Construction Honored with Two Urban Land Institute Awards for The Wash Project in East Nashville
Innovating an old car wash into a unique dining experience to support small businesses and promote the entrepreneurial spirit of East Nashville was an incredible project to be a part of for our team.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming commercial construction firm Eshelman Construction has been honored with the 2023 Excellence in Development Award and The People's Choice Award by the Urban Land Institute Nashville (ULI) for their work on The Wash project in East Nashville.
— Andrew Eshelman, Founder & President of Eshelman Construction
The Excellence in Development Award celebrates exceptional building/site design development and financial success, demonstrating transformational impact. The People's Choice Award is particularly meaningful as it is determined by popular vote. This recognition underscores the work's impressive quality and the local community's satisfaction.
Eshelman Construction was the contractor for The Wash project, which involved converting a run-down car wash into micro restaurants while balancing historic preservation with the need for modern amenities.
"We are thrilled to be recognized with the Excellence in Development Award and The People's Choice Award by ULI Nashville for our work on The Wash. This complex project required a high level of coordination, expertise, and creativity to transform the space into a venue that fits the neighborhood's character while avoiding gentrification. Innovating an old car wash into a unique dining experience to support small businesses and promote the entrepreneurial spirit of East Nashville was an incredible project to be a part of for our team," said Andrew Eshelman, Founder & President of Eshelman Construction.
The tight nature of the site posed a considerable challenge that brought together a powerhouse team of leading Nashville experts to tackle this project with Eshelman Construction, including Pfeffer Torode Architects, developer 1101 McKennie, LLC, civil engineer Fulmer Lucas, and financing from Wilson Bank & Trust.
"All utilities had to be replaced to ensure enough supply for the tenants, including water, sewer, gas, and electrical. The car wash structure needed reinforcement to accommodate the new roofing loads and mechanical equipment required for the restaurant. An existing retaining wall on-site needed underpinning to ensure the stability of the foundation. Plus, the Eshelman Construction Team assisted in the exterior patio's design and construction, including a geo-grid system, gravel, built-in banquettes and tables, bamboo planters, gabion walls, gas fireplace, and structural steel to support the patio covering," said Brandon Schmidt, EVP of Eshelman Construction.
Eshelman Construction is proud to have been a part of this East Nashville evolution and is grateful to have received this recognition from the ULI Nashville community.
Portfolio projects for Eshelman Construction include Mother's Ruin, the Patsy Cline Museum, Nudies Honky Tonky Rooftop Patio, Billions Artist Management, and AMSURG office, just to name a few.
About Eshelman Construction
Award-winning Eshelman Construction is a Nashville-based commercial construction company specializing in new construction, interior buildouts, renovations, and tenant improvements. Founded in 2016 by Andrew Eshelman, the company has since built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. Eshelman Construction has worked on a wide range of projects, including corporate offices, restaurants, retail spaces, medical facilities, and more. The Eshelman Team is a group of dedicated specialists who offer decades of experience and provide exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions, with a focus on building lasting relationships. Eshelman Construction is committed to ensuring that each project is a success, from concept to completion. For more information, visit eshelman-construction.com
