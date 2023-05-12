Fogg Street Lawn Club Brings British-Style Lawn Bowling to Nashville, Eshelman Construction Tapped to Lead Construction
New multi-level entertainment venue, Fogg Street Lawn Club, slated to open in Spring 2024 in the vibrant Pie Town/SoBro neighborhood of Nashville.
We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Thom Dahle again. It's not often that you get to be a part of something that's the first of its kind in Nashville.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eshelman Construction is excited to again partner with Thom Dahle, owner of Bad Axe Throwing, to launch a new multi-level entertainment venue, Fogg Street Lawn Club, slated to open in Spring 2024 in the vibrant Pie Town/SoBro neighborhood of Nashville. A stellar group of local experts is set to bring this project to life, including Daniels & Chandler Architects, Katalyst Restaurant Concepts, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.
— Andrew Eshelman, Founder & President of Eshelman Construction
Breaking ground begins soon on this unique project, which will be the first of its kind in Nashville, bringing British-style Lawn Bowling to a 6,000-square-foot rooftop lawn overlooking the downtown skyline.
Eshelman Construction built the original 9,000-square-foot venue, Bad Axe Throwing, in 2020. After the successful launch of the business, the owner Thom Dahle approached Eshelman about building the new Fogg Street Lawn Club concept.
"We're thrilled to launch this unique project, which combines sports, entertainment, and dining in an exciting new way," said Thom Dahle, owner of Bad Axe Throwing Nashville. "The Fogg Street Lawn Club is the perfect addition to our venue, and we can't wait to welcome guests to this one-of-a-kind space."
Unlike Bocce Ball, Lawn Bowling is a sport where individuals roll a weighted ball that curves towards a small target ball (the Jack). The rooftop bowling green will feature eight lanes called "rinks," each with covered VIP seating. Fogg Street Lawn Club will offer multiple levels of entertainment, boasting a rooftop pub, a 2,500-square-foot indoor soccer and rugby pub, plus a 2,000-square-foot ground-level pub, all where you can enjoy a British-inspired entrée with your favorite pint or whiskey while cheering on your favorite club.
Fogg Street Lawn Club will be located at 7th Ave S and Fogg Street in the Pie Town/SoBro hotspot of Nashville, adjacent to Bad Axe Throwing Nashville. The rooftop patio, designed by Daniels & Chandler Architects and constructed by Eshelman Construction, features panoramic views of downtown, a bar, and restrooms. The deck is partially covered but mainly open-air, accessible via a new elevator and stairwell installed by Eshelman Construction. Additionally, Eshelman Construction is responsible for coordinating all the trades on the project, including roofing, structural steel, foundations, masonry, demolition, shoring, MEP, fire safety, and more.
"We jumped at the opportunity to partner with Thom Dahle again, and we are excited to collaborate on this innovative project. It's not often that you get to be a part of something that's the first of its kind in a city, and we're proud to contribute to Nashville's growing entertainment scene, said Andrew Eshelman, Founder & President of Eshelman Construction. "Our team is committed to bringing the vision of Fogg Street Lawn Club to life and delivering a high-quality, functional space that patrons can enjoy for years to come."
Fogg Street Lawn Club is slated to open in Spring 2024 at 648 Fogg Street and is supported by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
Portfolio projects for Eshelman Construction include Mother's Ruin, the Patsy Cline Museum, and Nudies Honky Tonky Rooftop Patio, just to name a few. Eshelman Construction was honored by Urban Land Institute Nashville with the 2023 Excellence in Development Award and The People’s Choice Award for the company’s work on The Wash.
About Eshelman Construction
Award-winning Eshelman Construction is a Nashville-based commercial construction company specializing in new construction, interior buildouts, renovations, and tenant improvements. Founded in 2016 by Andrew Eshelman, the company has since built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality projects on time and within budget. Eshelman Construction has worked on a wide range of projects, including corporate offices, restaurants, retail spaces, medical facilities, and more. The Eshelman Team is a group of dedicated specialists who offer decades of experience and provide exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions, with a focus on building lasting relationships. Eshelman Construction is committed to ensuring that each project is a success, from concept to completion. For more information, visit eshelman-construction.com
Audra Wait
Wait & Co. (media contact for Eshelman Construction)
+1 615-504-8812
audra@waitandco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Eshelman Construction, Nashville Commercial Construction