Collegiate Behavioral Health Assoc. Names Steve Wigginton as CEO to Expand Student-Athletes' Mental Health Care
With over two decades of experience, Wigginton shares his vision for expanding full-service mental health care for student-athletes.
A partnership with our firm is the smart decision. It's never been more necessary than today.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates (CBHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Wigginton as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Wigginton brings over two decades of experience as President of Judit Inc., where he managed a Fortune 500 client base and grew his IT and Healthcare staffing company from its infancy to a staff of over 500 employees at $50 million in revenue.
— Steve Wigginton
With a passion and expertise in healthcare and technology, Wigginton will be instrumental in guiding CBHA's mission to become the premier brand in full-service mental health care for student-athletes, from screenings to therapy.
"Mental health has reached a crisis level for America's youth and young adults," said Wigginton. "These problems can easily manifest themselves as negative issues with student-athletes in their athletic performance, academic proficiency, and personal lives. My goal is to make CBHA the leader in providing full-service mental health care, from screenings to therapy, for all student-athletes and the institutions they attend."
Under Wigginton's leadership, CBHA will continue expanding its mental health services across college campuses to ensure student-athletes receive the best possible care. "Our services are provided at zero cost to the college or university and the student-athlete," said Wigginton. "It's a rare and exceptional win-win scenario as academic institutions get top-notch mental health care for their students without impacting their already tight budgets."
Within the next 12 months, Wigginton aims to implement CBHA across the majority of college campuses in the United States. "A partnership with our firm is the smart decision," said Wigginton. "It's never been more necessary than today."
With Wigginton at the helm, Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates looks forward to expanding access to quality, full-service mental health care for student-athletes nationwide.
To learn more about CBHA's full-service mental health care program for student-athletes, please call 561-931-4848 to speak with one of our specialists or send an email to info@cbhamedical.com. You can also visit www.cbhamedical.com to learn more.
Victor Torres
Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates
+1 561-931-4848
vtorres@cbhamedical.com