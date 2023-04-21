COLLEGIATE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ASSOCIATES MAKES MENTAL HEALTH CARE ACCESSIBLE FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES

Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates. Providing Better Mental Health Care for Student-Athletes Nationwide
Launching a comprehensive mental health care program for college student-athletes, ensuring the most optimal support for mental well-being.
BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates (CBHA) is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive mental health care program for college student-athletes, making it the first and only provider to offer a unique combination of diagnostic assessments, follow-up interviews, and regular testing to collegiate student-athletes nationwide. With this cutting-edge approach, CBHA is setting a new standard for mental health care in college sports, ensuring that student-athletes receive the optimal support they need to thrive both on and off the field.
The issue surrounding mental health has been a prevalent topic of concern for the past decade now. And since the COVID-19 Pandemic, the issue of mental with college athletes has remained inflated by up to 150 to 200% (Johnson, 2022). College athletes face the challenge of balancing academics, personal life, and competition, which can lead to burnout, anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions.
Unfortunately, many colleges and universities are not equipped to address mental health adequately, leaving student-athletes without proper care. According to the NCAA's data from 2020-2022, more than half of male and female athletes were not comfortable seeking help from mental health care located on their own campus (Johnson, 2022). Per the American College of Sports Medicine, only 10% of those with known mental conditions regularly receive professional help (2021). And then, within the span of 2 months in 2022, at least five NCAA athletes committed suicide.
All college athletes deserve the proper attention for both their physical AND mental health. CBHA aims to address this urgent need by providing mental health and wellness care to colleges and universities that may not have sufficient resources to do so themselves, while also reducing any stigma associated with seeking professional help.
Once a university enrolls with CBHA, student-athletes will receive self-report questionnaires focusing on depression, anxiety, alcohol use, and suicidality. A licensed therapist will then schedule a 1-on-1 clinical assessment to review the questionnaires and perform their own diagnostic assessment. Student-athletes will receive these self-report questionnaires every 90 days, and follow-up sessions will be scheduled 2 to 4 times per year to monitor their mental health. If deemed necessary, follow-up testing and/or treatment will be recommended more frequently.
CBHA is actively partnering with universities and expanding its services nationwide. New partnerships are being established every month along with ongoing outreach to colleges and universities.
The program aims to provide mental health care to all colleges and universities in need, ensuring that every student-athlete receives the support necessary for their mental well-being. Together, we can make collegiate sports better by providing the mental healthcare collegiate athletes deserve across the nation.
If your collegiate athletic department is struggling to meet the mental health demands of your student-athletes please contact us at 888-489-1431, or send an email to info@cbhamedical.com.
Victor Torres
Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates
+1 888-489-1431
vtorres@cbhamedical.com
Visit us on social media: LinkedIn
You just read:
COLLEGIATE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH ASSOCIATES MAKES MENTAL HEALTH CARE ACCESSIBLE FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Victor Torres
Collegiate Behavioral Health Associates
+1 888-489-1431
vtorres@cbhamedical.com