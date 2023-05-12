Read more about Eight People Plead Guilty in Gilmer County Murder Investigation

Gilmer County, GA (May 11, 2023) – In April of 2021, associates of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) conspired to abduct Rossano Delgado of Barrow County, Georgia. The members of this DTO associated together for the common purposes of illegally committing acts of violence and obtaining money and property through the sale of drugs and illegal controlled substances. The DTO distributed controlled substances, such as methamphetamine, throughout Georgia.

The kidnapping of Delgado ultimately occurred on April 16, 2021, when she was lured to the Plaza Fiesta Shopping Mall in DeKalb County, Georgia under the false pretenses of a shopping trip. Delgado was taken to a residence in DeKalb County, Georgia where she was bound and transported to subsequent locations in Clayton and Gilmer Counties over a several day period, ultimately arriving at the location of her murder, a cabin in Gilmer County, Georgia. The residence in Gilmer County was a rental cabin whose reservation was made through an on-line vacation rental company. The reservation was made using a stolen identity.

At the cabin in Gilmer County, Georgia, associates of the DTO did torture Delgado prior to her death and eventually carried out the killing of Delgado and dismemberment and burning of Delgado’s body. They subsequently concealed and destroyed evidence of the murder of Delgado. Additionally, associates of the DTO secured transportation and facilitated the fleeing of associates of the DTO to Mexico to prevent their apprehension.

In May, 2021, Oscar Manuel Garcia, Megan Alyssa Colone and Juan Antonio Vega were apprehended in Reynosa, Mexico and extradited to the United States. In June, 2021, Juan Ayala-Rodriguez was apprehended in Durango, Mexico and extradited to the United States. Other defendants were apprehended at various times during the investigation and pendency of this case.

In February, 2022, the Gilmer County Grand Jury returned an Indictment against fourteen (14) named defendants on charges in relation to this case. This matter was set for trial by jury in the Superior Court of Gilmer County to begin on May 1, 2023. Prior to trial, numerous defendants entered pleas of guilty to include:

(1) On March 9, 2023, Oscar Manuel Garcia entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Malice Murder; Kidnapping; Concealing Death of Another; Removal of Body Parts from Scene of Death; Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to life in prison.

(2) On April 26, 2023:

a. Juan Ayala-Rodriguez entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Kidnapping, Concealing Death of Another, Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to life in prison.

b. Juan Antonio Vega entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Kidnapping, Concealing Death of Another, Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to (70) years serve thirty (30) years in the Georgia state prison system.

c. Megan Alyssa Colone entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to twenty (20) years serve eighteen (18) years in the Georgia state prison system.

d. Eva Galicia Martinez entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and was sentenced to twenty (20) years serve thirteen (13) years in the Georgia state prison system.

(3) Additionally, on April 26, 2023, Terri Amanda Garner, Patrick Harvard, Calvin Harvard and Shawn Callaway entered plea of guilty to the Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and were sentenced to serve time in the Georgia State Prison System to be followed by probation.

This remains an open case within the District Attorney’s Office in Gilmer County, Georgia in regard to other defendants. The following defendants currently remain at-large:

(1) Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, for the offenses of Malice Murder; Felony Murder; Kidnapping; Concealing Death of Another; Removal of Body Parts from Scene of Death; Aggravated Battery; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (2 counts).

(2) Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez Ramirez, for the offenses of Felony Murder; Kidnapping; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (2 counts).

(3) Maria Katherine Encarnacion, for the offenses of Felony Murder; Kidnapping; and Violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (2 counts).

The investigation of this case was conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of numerous local, state and federal law enforcement agencies including the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Marshals.

District Attorney B. Alison Sosebee states “I would like to thank all of the law enforcement agencies that were involved in the investigation of this case. This matter not only spanned across numerous local and state jurisdictions, but also involved the assistance of the federal government in extraditing defendants from Mexico. The GBI has been exhaustive in its investigation as well as the apprehension of these individuals. Our local and state law enforcement agencies have been invaluable, and I would especially like to thank the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office for their extensive involvement in this matter, as well as the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance.” D.A. Sosebee continued by stating, “I also want to extend recognition to the staff of the District Attorney’s Office for their months of preparation, long hours and perseverance in preparing this matter for trial to ensure that justice is served. It is my hope, even though this matter remains open, that the resolutions and sentences entered at this time will assist the family and loved ones of Rossana Delgado in beginning to obtain closure.”

Related statement: https://gbi.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-07-03/eighth-suspect-arrest…