THE NEW FACE OF MONEY & BUSINESS: FROM LUXURY FASHION DESIGNER TO GLOBAL BUSINESS VISIONARY
Just released: the journey of Soul Enchantress, sought-after energetic visionary, cosmic sorceress, seer, shaman, who works with Global Business Leaders.
My success across the physical business world melded with my energetic mastery as a powerful Sorceress, Seer, Shaman makes me a force to be reckoned with in the entrepreneurial space”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The journey (now available on her blog and podcast on her website) gives the reader an insight into the success-driven mindset of Soul Enchantress, while detailing the many trials and tribulations of her entrepreneurial adventure.
— Soul Enchantress
In a surprising twist, the story also details how she became an International Fashion Designer, launched her luxurious designer label, opened her flagship boutique and was featured in VOGUE and other magazines around the world. Plus how her luxury label was invited to International Fashion Weeks and garnered a global client base.
It also explains, how while already playing in the luxury space, Soul Enchantress decided to launch a luxury lifestyle magazine featuring global designer brands. Her magazine was delivered to the inboxes of the world’s most powerful business leaders including luxury hotels, global fashion and lifestyle brands, to private jet, luxury yacht, car brands and even Sony Music, while guest contributors included executives of brands such as Rolls Royce, Chopard, La Perla, and The Jet Business.
She then reveals, that when she decided to unveil her “True Self” that had been hidden all these years, the powerful Sorceress, Seer and Shaman, she also stepped into her energetic name “Soul Enchantress", she was cautioned by her peers and friends that she would be shunned by those who feared her abilities.
“So, I did it anyway” Soul Enchantress said, “and many of the brands I had worked with became my biggest advocates and clients, recommending my work to their clients, colleagues and friends.”
Today Soul Enchantress’ clients are high-profile global business leaders from countries including USA, UK, Singapore, Canada, UAE and Australia. They value her work and respect the powerful energetic principles and ancient wisdom she empowers them with, related to their money, business and lifestyle.
“My success across the physical business world melded with my energetic mastery as a powerful Sorceress, Seer, Shaman makes me a force to be reckoned with in the entrepreneurial space, and business leaders around the globe seek me out to help them harness and unleash their inner genius,” Soul Enchantress said.
Soul Enchantress has just released her book,
“WHEN WORLDS A L I G N ~ A Spellbinding Real Life Tale of Sorcery in Business & Life.”
Business Leaders also subscribe to her“Sacred Wisdom library” for Accessing the Unseen Realms + Ancient Wisdom.
Both available via her website
www.SoulEnchantress.com
