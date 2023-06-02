UNVEILED: THE NEW “ENERGETIC” LANDSCAPE OF MONEY
Soul Enchantress has just released wisdom on the new energetic landscape of money and how business leaders could be leaving money on the table.
Soul Enchantress is the globally sought after energetic visionary, cosmic sorceress, seer, shaman, author and business speaker, who works with Global Business Leaders.
— Soul Enchantress
In her latest missive, this global business visionary speaks about the “energetic landscape of money." Soul Enchantress mentions how money as an energy has evolved from a stress fuelled, time sensitive energy to a lighter more elevated form of energy.
She discusses the core energetic concepts that help Business Leaders to navigate the new economic landscape. At the same time, Soul Enchantress calls out what’s misinterpreted and distorted to help the reader understand how to create a clear pathway to aligning with the new elevated money environments.
She also gives examples of how to recognise the states of being that will guide Business Leaders to opening up to working with the new paradigms of money and also details the pitfalls of the old paradigm.
• The Invisible Mechanics of Money in Business.
• The Changing Energetic landscape of Money.
• The Energetics of Money as Business Revenue instead of a Paycheque.
