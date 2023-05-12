On Tour Events Acquires State-of-the-Art Absen LED Screens and Samsung TVs for Growing London Conference Demand
London-based event production company, On Tour Events, have made invests in purchasing of more LED screen alongside a of its fleet of 4k Samsung TV screens.
London-based event production company, On Tour Events, have made significant investments in their visual offering by purchasing dozens of state-of-the-art LED screen panels alongside an expansion of its fleet of 4k Samsung TV screens.

The move comes in response to increased demand for conference audio visual (AV) hardware across London, as organisations seek new ways to engage audiences at in-person events.
The move comes in response to increased demand for conference audio visual (AV) hardware across London, as organisations seek new ways to engage audiences at in-person events.
With the company’s stellar track record in the conference space and an increase in year-on-year bookings, On Tour Events are expanding their inventory to ensure they remain at the forefront of event production.
London Events Company Invests in Futuristic LED Screens
The increase in bookings has been attributed to the company's focus on providing high-quality AV equipment and flexible and client-centric solutions.
“When a client approaches us for a conference, there’s rarely any setup we can’t do,” said On Tour Events Managing Director Timothy Maysh.
“Since we like to stay at the forefront of visual technology, we’ve been looking for new, innovative solutions that set us apart from our competitors. And when we went to view the Absen PR series, we knew immediately that it was something we needed to add to our inventory.”
According to Maysh, these LED screens are so impressive because they offer several benefits over more run-of-the-mill LED screens. For starters, the pixel pitch is one of the best in the industry, with On Tour Events opting for 2.5mm. With such small gaps between pixels, viewers can be positioned very close to the screen without seeing any noticeable pixelation.
Secondly, it gave the On Tour Events team a feature they had craved for a while: enhanced curvature. While the team have always been able to offer curved LED video walls, the Absen panels offer a new connection solution that facilitates at any angle between 0 and 7.5 degrees, allowing for more flexibility in building curved screens.
“We can now create some really interesting installations for our clients,” says Maysh. “The shapes we can create are fascinating, and we look forward to getting creative with them.”
They’re light, too, with a carbon fibre and aluminium structure, which, combined with their minimal design, means they can be lifted and locked into place without too much fuss.
Lastly, the PR series come in two different panel sizes: rectangular and square. On Tour Events have purchased a selection of both to offer clients greater flexibility in their LED screen hire choices.
On Tour Events Also Expand TV Capabilities to Meet Bumper Demand
Another purchase driven by the increasing demand for conference AV technology has been On Tour Events' purchase of 20 new 85" Samsung TVs.
The company has opted for 85-Inch Class Crystal 4K UN85AU8000FXZA models, which deliver Ultra HD 4k resolution and HDR (High Dynamic Range). “The quality of the image is scarcely-believable,” says On Tour Events' Director of Operations, Andy Hill.
“I had to pinch myself the first time I saw the images. I’ve got a 4K TV at home, but the quality of these images was so much better. The Dynamic Crystal Colour really brings the visuals to life,” said Hill. “It’s perfect for our clients who want to incorporate 4k video and imagery into their conferences, product launches, and events.”
Despite the onset of COVID, the conference industry in London has come back stronger than ever, leaving On Tour Events with a busy calendar of projects. The rise in virtual or hybrid conferences has also seen increased demand for TV screens as clients look to incorporate them into their event setups.
“As we continue to expand across London, these TVs will provide us with the flexibility we need to deliver high-quality AV solutions to our clients,” added Hill.
On Tour Events Looks to Cement Itself as AV Supplier of Choice in London
The addition of 20 new 85" Samsung TVs with Ultra HD 4k resolution and HDR, combined with the investment in cutting-edge LED video wall panels, will help further cement On Tour Events' position as a leader in event production in the capital.
However, On Tour Events aren’t satisfied to rest on their laurels. The outfit has ambitious plans to grow its team and expand its service offering, with further investment planned into expanding its AV equipment inventory.
“In many ways, this is just the beginning,” concludes On Tour Events' managing director, Maysh. While the company has seen explosive growth in the London conference market segment, they have reportedly also experienced similar growth in other event types, such as awards ceremonies, exhibitions, and product launches.
“These investments, while significant, are merely a start,” says Maysh. “We intend to continue investing in our equipment, people, and services to deliver an exceptional experience to our growing client base in a wide variety of industries.”
However they proceed, On Tour Events' recent investments in state-of-the-art LED screen panels and 4k Samsung TVs demonstrate their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional event production services to their clients.
With an expanded inventory, the company is well-equipped to meet the increasing demand for conference AV technology within London.
The ambitious plans to grow its team and expand its service offering indicate that they are not content with just being a leader in conference event production. As they continue to invest in their equipment, people, and services, On Tour Events is poised to become the AV supplier of choice for all event types across the region.
