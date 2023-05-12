OpenTech Alliance Announces Integration with Stora Self Storage Management Software

Stora Integrates to INSOMNIAC CIA Access Control

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OpenTech Alliance, the PropTech leader in self storage, announced a new integration with Stora self storage management software, a fast-growing property management solution based in the UK. The integration connects Stora to INSOMNIAC® CIA, OpenTech’s cloud-based access control system, to provide a seamless solution for self storage operators and tenants using both systems.

The integration of Stora's property management software and INSOMNIAC CIA access control will allow self storage operators to streamline their operations and provide a convenient and secure experience for their tenants. The integration enables tenants to access their units and make payments through a single platform, and streamlines data management for operators to help Stora deliver on its promise to make self storage management practically hands-free.

The new integration helps self storage operators manage their facilities more efficiently and effectively — automating many of the tasks that are typically performed manually, such as updates to access following account changes, forgotten access code lookup and self-service payment options upon delinquent access attempts. With the integration of Stora software with the CIA access control system, operators can now manage many aspects of their facilities from a single platform automatically, saving time, increasing productivity and improving site security.

For self storage tenants, the integration of the property management system means an improved user experience. Tenants can now manage their facility access via self-service tools, view their access history and make payments online through a convenient and easy-to-use interface. This streamlined process allows tenants to quickly and easily manage their storage needs, improving their overall experience with a self storage facility.

"We are thrilled to partner with OpenTech Alliance to provide our clients with a fully integrated property management and access control solution," said Gavin Shields, CEO at Stora. "Our company is built on the promise of advanced automation and airtight integration of tenant data. We’ve always been committed to offering a system that makes access control automatic, and keeps properties secure. This partnership was a critical component for our customers as both companies seek to grow across the US and UK.”

"The integration to this cutting-edge property management system will improve access for self storage operators and tenants alike," said Jon Loftin, SVP of Product at OpenTech Alliance. "Our goal is to provide the most advanced and user-friendly self storage access control system on the market, and this integration is a major step in achieving that goal. We are excited to see the benefits that our customers will experience with this integration to this rapidly growing, barrier-breaking system."

OpenTech Alliance is committed to providing the highest quality self storage access control systems and services to its customers. The integration of this new property management system is just one example of how the company is working to improve its offerings and provide a better user experience. With this integration, self storage operators and tenants can expect more efficient operations, safer facilities and a better overall experience.

For more information about OpenTech Alliance and its access control solutions, contact the company’s international office via email at EUSales@opentechalliance.com or visit www.opentechalliance.co.uk or www.opentechalliance.eu.

About Stora

Stora is a rapidly growing provider of property management software for the self storage industry in the UK and US. The Stora platform enables self storage operators to manage their facilities and tenants seamlessly and efficiently, from unit rentals and payments to tenant communications and analytics. For more information, visit www.stora.co.

About OpenTech Alliance, Inc.

OpenTech Alliance, Inc. is the leading PropTech provider in the self storage industry. The company’s products and services include the INSOMNIAC® line of full-service kiosks, INSOMNIAC Live! call center solutions, INSOMNIAC CIA access control systems, SmartEye security monitoring, and the StorageTreasures.com online storage auctions website. OpenTech solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, reduce operating costs, and increase revenues for self storage facilities. OpenTech Alliance, the OpenTech logo and INSOMNIAC are trademarks of OpenTech Alliance, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, visit www.opentechalliance.com.