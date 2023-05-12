Agreement with Safeware Government Security Makes Video Systems Available to 310,000 Agencies: Cytta Stock Symbol: CYCA

Share This Article

Cytta Corp (OTCMKTS:CYCA)

Integrating AI partners into the CYCA Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) software will offer game-changing benefits to the first responder, security, schools, and law enforcement community.” — Gary Campbell

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Agreement with Safeware Government Security Solutions Division Makes Proven Video Systems Available to 310,000 Agencies: Cytta Corp. (Stock Symbol: CYCA)  Advanced Technology Video Systems with Real-Time Options. Sales to Police Departments, Civilian, and Military Support Agencies. New Technology Cooperation Agreement with Megh Computing, Inc. Working to Integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Analyze Real-Time Data, such as Video Feeds, Images, Chat, Files, Messages, Location Maps, and Media. Partnership with Safeware Government Security Solutions Division Makes CYCA Flagship IGAN Suite Available to 310,000 Agencies. CUCA IGAN AIMS Technology Paired with FIZUAS Existing UAV Sales and Marketing Creates Powerful New Revenue Engine.Cytta Corp (OTC: CYCA) brings technology from the military to enterprise. The company’s proprietary SUPR Stream technology has been designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher-resolution video. Their IGAN (Incident Global Area Network) seamlessly streams all relevant video and audio during emergency situations, while allowing real-time video and audio communication among all participating parties. This creates real-time interconnected situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, and their command centers.CYCA products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments and evolved through use in the military, meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption and disseminate through a command center to multiple parties. CYCA is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to stream and disseminate more high-quality videos with fewer resources.CYCA manufactures all of its products in the USA. Their team of specialists has been put together to productize and distribute this technology across multiple enterprise use cases. CYCA management is integrating this technology into operations that have the need to send and store more high-quality videos and images with fewer resources. Partnership with Safeware Government Security Solutions DivisionOn May 10th CYCA announced a new partnership with the Safeware Government Security Solutions Division of Safeware Inc (Safewareinc.com). As a fully authorized and approved partner, CYCA products and services are now available under the Safeware Omnia Partners-legacy US Communities contracts.This partnership means that the CYCA IGAN suite is now available to 310,000 agencies at the Federal, State, County, and Municipal levels without the need for these organizations to conduct costly and time-consuming sourcing activities. Safeware has already negotiated with CYCA on behalf of these agencies, making it easy for these agencies to quickly acquire the IGAN suite and improve their situational awareness capabilities.In addition to the ease of procurement for government agencies, Safeware's partnership can also introduce CYCA into new markets that the company has not previously had access to. This could lead to new growth opportunities and increased revenue for CYCA. Cytta Corp Inks Technology Cooperation Agreement with Megh Computing, Inc.On April 24th CYCA announced the completion of a Technology Cooperation Agreement with Megh Computing, Inc., developer of the Megh Video Analytics Solution (VAS). This exciting partnership will enable interoperability of the Megh Video Analytics Solutions with the CYCA IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) multisource data streaming capability. This will result in a cutting-edge video streaming and AI product suitable for joint sales and marketing into First Responder, Security, and Industrial/Commercial markets worldwide.The combination of Megh's VAS capability with CYCA IGAN software engine, provides first responders, law enforcement, and all security services with a myriad of benefits, including improved situational awareness and better decision-making in emergency situations. Thanks to AI-powered algorithms, VAS can analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, such as surveillance cameras, drones, and other sensors. These features combined with the IGAN engine will provide real-time insights that allow crisis teams to respond proactively.But that's not all - the marriage of CYCA technologies with VAS will expedite decision cycles, making it a crucial advantage for first responders and law enforcement. AI combined with IGAN can analyze all video feeds and alert police and SWAT teams about potential threats, suspicious activities, or hidden dangers, allowing them to respond proactively and minimize the risk of harm.Together, CYCA and Megh plan to work together to develop an advanced video compression and streaming system that contains specific functionality to be integrated into the Megh video analytics solutions. We have also agreed to discuss developing a global partnership for the sales and marketing of all related products from both partners. The proprietary modifications to CYCA products and/or Megh products resulting from this pilot project will revolutionize the way we approach video streaming and connectivity.This technology combination will integrate advanced artificial intelligence VAS features to analyze critical real-time data from the IGAN, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps, and media. This allows the combined IGAN/VAS technologies to analyze, draw inferences, and provide intelligent real-time decision insights across data from all sources connected through IGAN. CYCA IGAN Engine Provides AI Solutions with Unique and Powerful Data Delivery MechanismOn April 17th CYCA announced their IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) multisource data streaming capability is in discussions to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features to analyze critical real-time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps, and media. These features will allow the combined CYCA IGAN/AI technologies to analyze, draw inferences, and provide intelligent decision insights across data from all sources connected through IGAN. The pairing of IGAN and AI systems will delineate multiple new and additional markets for our IGAN Engine.Integrating AI partners into the CYCA Incident Global Area Network (IGAN) software will offer game-changing benefits to the first responder, security, schools, and law enforcement community. One significant advantage is improved situational awareness. AI-powered algorithms can analyze vast amounts of data from multiple sources, such as surveillance cameras, drones, and other sensors, and provide real-time insights that can help IGAN-equipped law enforcement make better decisions in high-pressure situations. AI can analyze video feeds and alert police and SWAT teams about potential threats, suspicious activities, or hidden dangers, allowing them to respond proactively and minimize the risk of harm.Another benefit of integrating AI into CYCA IGAN software is enhanced response time. When responding to critical incidents such as active shooter situations, hostage crises, or terrorist attacks, every second counts, and AI can help law enforcement arrive at the scene faster and be better prepared. AI-powered routing algorithms can identify the fastest and safest route for IGAN-equipped first responders, enabling first responder teams to make informed decisions and stay safe while performing their duties.By harnessing the power of AI through the CYCA IGAN AIMS system, first responders can work more efficiently and effectively, ultimately saving more lives and protecting more people in times of crisis. CYCA and FIZUAS Formulate Strategic Operating Partnership Expanding Upon Existing VAR RelationshipOn March 17th CYCA announced that it is in final negotiations to determine the terms of the partnership between Cytta Corp and FIZUAS LLC (FIZUAS.com), a key provider of remote UAS communication, information, and IT solutions nationwide. The proposed name for the combined new entity is "Cytta Air."FIZUAS (Flight Information Zone Unmanned Aerial Systems) is a leading dealer in DJI, Autel, and Commaris drones and a trusted provider of remote UAS communication, information, and IT solutions nationwide. CYCA will be able to incorporate its IGAN technology as a value-added component to all existing and new sales, particularly the Commaris drones, under which CYCA has a valuable product development agreement.The proposed final Agreement will give CYCA Air the ability to expand communication solutions and professional services to Public Safety, First Responder, Energy, Agriculture, and Oil & Gas customers, driving new growth, sales, revenue, and market penetration of the nearly $50B market for drone sales and drone-based information, surveillance, and security communications marketplace.CYCA and FIZUAS have had an important strategic partnership since September 2019, with FIZUAS selling CYCA technology under a primary Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Agreement. 