Great Commercial Expansion & Revenue Growth with Plans of NASDAQ Up-Listing; Solar Integrated Corp (Stock Symbol: SIRC)

Last year we did quite a bit on the residential side. This year we are shifting more towards the commercial solar side. We are one of the contractors for the $5 billion EV charging bill” — SIRC CEO, David Massey

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Great Commercial Expansion and Revenue Growth with Plans of NASDAQ Up-Listing for Solar Tech, Roofing, and EV Charging System Provider: Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (Stock Symbol: SIRC)  Commercial & Residential Supplier of Solar Power, Roofing, and Electric Vehicle Charging Systems. Expanding Finance Division to Serve Alternative Energy Contractors. Expectation for Finance Division to Generate Millions in Profits. Exclusive Interview with CEO Released with Discussions of Strong Commercial Growth for and Potential Up-Listing to NASDAQ in 2023. Engaged ShareIntel for Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling to Protect Shareholder Interests. Plans to Acquire AVCO Roofing for Roofing & Solar Solutions.Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC: SIRC) , is an integrated, single-source solutions provider of solar power, roofing, and EV charging systems, specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout North America. SIRC serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. SIRC to Grow Finance Division to Service All Alternative Energy ContractorsOn February 21st SIRC announced that it will grow its Finance Division launching new offerings to service contractors & customers within the alternative energy and roofing spaces.This March, SIRC will expand its financial solutions to all residential solar, commercial solar, roofing, and EV projects for contractors and internal & external customers throughout the country. The financial offerings SIRC will provide include:Residential solar finance solutions with competitive rates and low dealer fees.Residential PPA (power purchase agreement) that allows homeowners with little, no, or poor credit to qualify for solar on their homes.Commercial “no credit” required PPAs for nonprofits.Financing for commercial alternative energy projects, some with no money required out of pocket.Stand-alone finance solutions for all roof and home efficiency projects.Equipment leasing and finance solutions for EV.The financial services division's growth complements SIRC’s expansive list of services and displays the continued evolution of SIRC’s strategy to be one of the most dynamic alternative energy companies in the country.SIRC anticipates the financial services division may generate over $2 million in profits over the first 12-14 months, with millions more in project originations resulting from the enhanced finance products now available. The revenue and profit opportunity for the SIRC financial services division is expected to scale exponentially beyond the first year. Potential NASDAQ Up-Listing and 2023 Commercial Pipeline Discussed by CEO David Massey with The Stock Day PodcastOn May 11th The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SIRC CEO, David Massey for an exclusive interview which included the following comments from Mr. Massey:"We had tremendous growth last year and this year we have an incredible commercial pipeline that we are working on. We are getting ready to begin a $330 million project in New Mexico that we are funding and moving to our pipeline next week. We are working with Global Fund out of New York. We are looking to team up with a battery company so that we can have our own storage and be more of a technology play.”"Last year we did quite a bit on the residential side. This year we are shifting more towards the commercial solar side. We are one of the contractors for the $5 billion EV charging bill that was passed recently by Congress."The conversation then turned to SIRC intentions of listing on the NASDAQ in the future. "We believe if we up-list to the NASDAQ, we can unlock the true value of the company," said Massey. "Many cleantech companies on the Nasdaq trade anywhere from 5x to 10x revenues; we are trading at 15% of our revenues on the OTC Market," he explained."We just kicked off our finance division, which will allow us to offer our own financing for our projects. Dealer fees are significant in the solar industry, but our dealer fees are lower than many of those out there. We anticipate that this division will add a tremendous amount of revenues to the top line."To hear David Massey's entire SIRC interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8299103-solar-integrated-roofing-corp-discusses-potential-nasdaq-uplist-and-2023-commercial-pipeline-wit  SIRC and ShareIntel Enter Shareholder Service Agreement, Targeting Illegal Short Selling -- Measures to Protect Shareholder InterestsOn May 2nd SIRC announced the Company has retained Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC for a 12-month, full-service agreement to review the trading patterns of SIRC common stock; monitor, identify, and reconcile discrepancies; and target illegal short-selling activities.SIRC Enters Exchange Agreement to Extinguish $14 Million Promissory NoteOn April 20th SIRC announced that it has entered into an exchange agreement with existing noteholder Granite Global Value Investments LTD (“Granite”) to extinguish a $14 million promissory note. Pursuant to the exchange agreement, Granite agreed to cancel the $14 million note issued by the company in June 2022 in exchange for 4,000,000 shares of common stock.“Securing this exchange agreement is a key milestone in our ongoing de-leveraging initiatives, as we remain focused on SIRC’s next stage of growth,” said David Massey, Chief Executive Officer. “We now have significantly more flexibility to pursue potential strategic transactions or up-list to a senior stock exchange. We remain focused on operational execution across our businesses, with the goal of unlocking and maximizing value for our shareholders.” Launch of New Corporate WebsiteOn March 30th SIRC announced the launch of its new corporate website www.sirc.com The new website provides visitors with a dynamic interface and ample content that showcases the Company’s suite of solutions including solar power, roofing, and EV charging systems, as well as project financing for commercial and residential customers. 