Positive Displacement Pumps Market Size Expected To Reach $14.11 Billion By 2027

The Business Research Company’s “Positive Displacement Pumps Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the positive displacement pumps market analysis. As per TBRC, the positive displacement pumps market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.11 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the positive displacement pumps industry is due to the increasing oil and gas exploration activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the largest positive displacement pumps market share. Major positive displacement pumps manufacturers include Ebara Corporation, KSB SE & Co. KGaA, WILO SE, Dover Corporation, Pentair plc., Grundfos Pump Corporation.

Positive Displacement Pumps Market Segments

● By Product Type: Rotary Pumps, Reciprocating Pumps, Peristaltic, Other Product Type

● By Raw Material: Bronze, Cast Iron, Polycarbonate, Stainless Steel, Other Raw Material

● By End-User: Water Treatment, Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Pharmaceutical, Food And beverage, Other End-User

● By Geography: The global positive displacement pumps industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Positive displacement pumps (PD pumps) refer to mechanical devices that displace a certain amount of liquid for every revolution or cycle that the pump completes. These are generally used for fluids with a high viscosity. In addition to being used where high accuracy is required for metering or dosing, they can also be used for high-pressure washing and wastewater treatment.

