Online Lottery Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Online Lottery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Online Lottery Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s online lottery market forecast, the online lottery market size is predicted to reach a value of $14.47 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global online lottery industry is due to the increased penetration of the internet. Europe region is expected to hold the largest online lottery market share. Major online lottery companies include The Camelot Group, International Game Technology PLC., Lotto Agent, Lotto Direct Limited, Lotto247, Play UK Internet N.V., ZEAL Network SE, Française des Jeux.
Online Lottery Market Segments
● By Type: The Lotto, Quizzes Type Lottery, Numbers Game, Scratch-Off Instant Games, Other Types
● By Platform: Desktop, Mobile
● By Application: Online store, Lottery Offline Store
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Online lottery refers to a game where the player chooses or is assigned a number, symbol, or group of numbers or symbols out of a specified range of numbers or symbols. A winning ticket is chosen by chance that is connected to a central computer via a communications network.
