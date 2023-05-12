SharkStriker recognized as the Top 100 at Fintech Global’s CyberTech 100 2023
SharkStriker gets listed as one of the top 100 companies in the 4th annual CyberTech 100 by FintechGlobalWALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SharkStriker, a global cybersecurity company, has won the Cybertech 100 award by FinTech Global for their holistic cybersecurity services such as SOC-as-a-service, Compliance-as-a-service, SIEM-as-a-service, MDR, and others.
It was the fourth annual list that highlighted the most innovative companies that are assisting financial institutions by augmenting their cyber defenses.
The list was created based on rigorous analysis of 1000s of companies by a panel of analysts and industry experts. These companies are evaluated based on their innovative use of technology to generate cost savings, make efficient improvements across the security value chain, or solve a significant industry problem. The firms selected in this year’s list are some of the most diverse businesses.
SharkStriker won this award by going beyond the traditional silo-based approach in the industry and offering services with a holistic approach. They have helped businesses, especially small and medium enterprises to meet all of their cybersecurity and compliance requirements within their budget. Through a one-stop-shop solution for all the cybersecurity requirements, SharkStriker has empowered financial institutions to focus on customer and operational excellence by helping them:
◙ Close Cybersecurity Awareness and skills gap
◙ Break silos associated with cybersecurity
◙ Get affordable enterprise-grade security
◙ Achieve Global and Regional Compliance
◙ Boost ROI across existing cybersecurity investments
“We are excited to have made it to Fintech Global’s top 100 list of CyberTech companies. It just goes to show how our services have proven to solve all the cybersecurity complexities and challenges of the financial industry. We will keep chartering new avenues of service excellence in the future to achieve more of such global recognition.” said Ajay Kumar, CEO, SharkStriker.
“As challenges such as ransomware, phishing, and data breaches still plague financial institutions, there has never been a more important time for businesses to use CyberTech solutions,” said FinTech Global director Richard Sachar. “With the average cost of data breaches being in the millions, it is critical firms look for solutions that can guarantee their protection, particularly as the tough economic climate puts pressure on finances. This year’s CyberTech100 list arms companies with the necessary information to find the industry change-makers who are providing companies with the opportunity to be well protected against these threats.”
This is SharkStriker’s third time having achieved this recognition this month after winning the most prestigious Cyber Defense Magazine’s Global InfoSec Awards and getting shortlisted for the MSP Innovation Awards Europe 2023.
About SharkStriker
SharkStriker is a global cybersecurity company that caters to the cybersecurity challenges of businesses across industries through its holistic range of cybersecurity services. They have enabled their clients with augmented cybersecurity posture as per their use cases, empowering them to achieve new growth opportunities without worrying about cyber attacks. Through a team of threat-striking experts, we have made our presence across MEA, North America, Europe, and Asia.
About FinTech Global
FinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products and industry events.
We inform, promote and connect FinTech buyers, sellers, investors and innovators worldwide.
We serve a network of over 300,000 FinTech professionals from market-leading organizations – financial institutions, technology innovators, corporate investors, venture firms and expert advisory firms. We enable them to get the information they need to make better business decisions and to connect and engage with the people and organizations they want to do business with.
For more information please visit https://fintech.global/cybertech100/
