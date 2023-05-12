TOOTRiS Named Top 10 Innovative Brands of the Year by The CEO Views

TOOTRiS Wins Prestigious CEO Views Award

Revolutionary Child Care Tech Platform Recognized Among Peers for Connecting Employers, Parents, and Providers in Real-Time to Deliver Quality Child Care

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TOOTRiS, the first and only on-demand Child Care platform, has received one of CEO Views most prestigious awards.

“It’s a great honor to announce TOOTRiS as one of the Top 10 Innovative Brands Of the year 2023,” said Ben Johnson, Managing Editor of The CEO Views.

The award recognizes TOOTRiS' revolutionary and unrivaled technology that allows parents, Child Care providers, and employers to connect and transact on one unifying platform in real-time. TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care platform, enabling parents to quickly search and vet nearly 200,000 licensed providers in their neighborhood or across the country, to find care that fits their specific needs including full-time, part-time, after-school program, and extracurricular programs.

TOOTRiS is also the first and only solution that enables employers to provide a comprehensive turn-key Child Care Benefit to working parents. With 24/7 access, TOOTRiS helps increase productivity, recruiting, and retention by allowing parents the freedom to work during standard and non-standard hours knowing their little ones are in quality early education and care programs.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from The CEO Views," said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. "My goal through TOOTRiS is to transform the antiquated Child Care industry by unifying all the key stakeholders in one comprehensive technology platform making it convenient and affordable for every family to access quality early childhood education and care. We are powering absolute potential as more working parents - especially women – reincorporate into the workforce with peace of mind that their little ones are in the best of care and this award is a testament to our team's hard work and commitment to our mission."

About The CEO Views :

Published from Farmington Hills, Michigan, The CEO Views is a print and digital magazine that aims towards providing the perfect platform for entrepreneurs to connect with the industry peers while exploring and understanding innovations that are changing the technology landscape of today and moving towards a newer world.



About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the first and only universal Child Care platform that converges private and public Child Care stakeholders — Family Child Care Homes and Center-Based Providers, Parents, Agencies, and Employers — into a unified, real-time technology platform enabling employers and higher education institutions to offer turnkey Child Care Benefits to their workforce and student populations with the flexibility and family support paramount to increasing retention, productivity, and ROI (return on investment). Visit tootris.com/employers for information.