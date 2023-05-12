INPLAY WINS "BEST NEW PRODUCT" AWARD AT RFID JOURNAL LIVE 2023 FOR ITS NO-CODE BLUETOOTH NANOBEACON TECHNOLOGY
Our No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon technology represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the connectivity sphere.”IRVINE, CA, USA, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InPlay Inc., a leading innovator in the field of connectivity solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the "Best New Product" at RFID Journal Live 2023, held in Orlando, FL. The award was given in recognition of InPlay's groundbreaking No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon technology.
— Jason Wu
The "Best New Product" award is presented annually to the most innovative and transformative technology showcased at the event. This year, the esteemed panel of judges recognized InPlay's No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon technology for its exceptional innovation, potential for significant impact, and groundbreaking approach to connectivity.
"We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition," said Jason Wu, Co-founder and CEO of InPlay Inc. "Our No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon technology represents our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the connectivity sphere. This award reaffirms our belief in the transformative potential of our technology and motivates us to continue our pursuit of excellence."
The No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon technology is a revolutionary product that simplifies connectivity across devices. It enables seamless communication between Bluetooth devices without the need for complex coding, drastically improving real-time asset tracking, location, wireless sensing, and other RFID applications.
The award-winning technology promises to revolutionize the way we interact with connected devices, from enhancing real-time asset tracking to improving location-based services and sensing capabilities. It makes technology more accessible and intuitive, bringing unprecedented levels of efficiency to businesses and consumers alike.
"We are dedicated to creating innovative solutions that simplify life and empower our customers," added Jason Wu. "We are confident that the No-Code Bluetooth NanoBeacon technology is a significant step towards achieving that goal."
InPlay Inc. extends its heartfelt gratitude to RFID Journal Live for recognizing its innovation and to its customers, partners, and team for their continuous support.
About InPlay
InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.
Media Contact:
Emmy Chang
Emmy.chang@inplay-tech.com
Emmy Chang
Inplay, Inc.
email us here