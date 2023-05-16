EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT - ORCODA (ASX:ODA)

MST Research Report

Initiation of Coverage - Resolving Complexity

ORCODA (ASX:ODA)

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MST Access has initiated research coverage on ORCODA (ASX:ODA). The report is titled EQUITY RESEARCH REPORT: INITIATION OF COVERAGE. Read the full report at https://bit.ly/3L9RHy7

MST Access is a research platform of MST Financial, which provides sponsored research by experienced sector analysts, with results being ‘open access’ to investors. They partner with micro-cap companies like ORCODA to build market awareness and enable growth. Andrew Johnston is the Senior Analyst at MST Access who completed the report on ORCODA, and he has more than 25 years of investment industry experience and market intelligence.

Andrew has been interviewed by The Market Herald, together with Geoff Jamieson (Managing Director of ORCODA). Watch the interview: https://bit.ly/3nVBuFk

ORCODA is an integrated technology company that provides smart software solutions for transport logistics and transport infrastructure services.

Our proprietary cloud-based, open ended, end-to-end software technology platforms have true optimisation capabilities, enabling clients to generate real time, fast, accurate and reliable information to make data-led decisions for the movement of people, parcels and goods, the assets they travel in and the infrastructure they travel on.

Our transport infrastructure services via The Betta Group deliver value-add solutions primarily in major road, rail and air infrastructure projects and is an integral part of achieving our smart city vision.

Our clients come from a diverse array of industry sectors and include some of Australia’s largest companies operating in the resources (mining, oil & gas and infrastructure), transport logistics, distribution and healthcare transport sectors.

Independent report shows ORCODA (ASX:ODA) can be key part of smart cities