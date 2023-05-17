Dr. Mark Scholz, Acclaimed Prostate Specialist, Says Active Surveillance is Key to Maintaining Prostate Health

Dr. Mark Scholz

Often, all that is required to maintain a healthy prostate and lead an everyday life is yearly monitoring of the prostate with MRI imaging.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Mark Scholz, renowned author and award-winning prostrate oncologist, says active surveillance with MRI imaging of the prostate is key and often the only treatment needed to maintain a healthy prostate and live everyday life. Active surveillance is not the same as receiving no cancer treatment. Instead, it is a different form of care. According to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the patient’s medical team will carefully monitor their prostate cancer while under active surveillance. A urologist and an advanced practice provider (APP) will be a part of the treatment team. The APP will be a physician assistant (PA) or nurse practitioner (NP) who has received education and training in prostate cancer. To treat the cancer, they'll collaborate with the patient’s urologist.

“More than half the time, if you have prostate cancer, you do not want treatment. The curative treatment strategies, surgery or radiation, destroy a man’s capacity for a normal sex life,” explains Dr. Scholz.

Dr. Scholz says for many men, traditional treatment of prostate cancer has significant side effects and may not be necessary procedures. "Studies show that half the men diagnosed with low-grade prostate cancers, 100,000 of the 200,000 diagnosed yearly, are benign. That is, they never spread,” informs Dr. Scholz. He adds that different forms of prostate cancer can be identified and distinguished before they progress. The specialist states that annual MRI screening detects the disease long before it escalates.

Thanks to advanced treatment and detection, prostate cancer is manageable. Verywell Health says, “Often prostate cancers grow very slowly or don't grow at all, and they're very treatable. The 5-year relative survival rate of localized prostate cancer is greater than 99%.” Active surveillance for prostate cancer is on the rise. Formerly, a prostate cancer diagnosis meant aggressive treatment. The New York Times states that as late as 2010, almost 90% of men with low-risk prostate cancer underwent urgent surgery to remove the prostate gland (a prostatectomy) or got radiation therapy, sometimes combined with hormone therapy. However, between 2014 and 2021, the proportion of men at low risk of the cancer who chose active surveillance rose to nearly 60 percent from about 27 percent, according to a study using data from the American Urological Association’s national registry, informs The New York Times.

“Men no longer need to fear the low-grade variants of prostate cancer. They are harmless. All men need is annual monitoring with MRI imaging of the prostate,” says Dr. Scholz.

