Suzanne Nadell Offers Faith-Based Leadership Guidance Through Her Dynamic Book ‘Wired to Lead’ and Empowering Courses

Suzanne Nadell empowers women to step boldly into leadership, reclaiming their purpose in both church and the workplace.

As women's leadership roles in the church and workplace continue to dwindle, and pressures from work, family, and life reach an all-time high, Suzanne Nadell, acclaimed author of Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn't Think You Could Be and leadership coach, is offering coaching services and a digital course designed to help women reclaim their purpose and lead with faith and confidence.

“In today’s demanding world, leadership can feel overwhelming. My Christian-based coaching is designed to help women navigate workplace challenges with confidence, while deepening their faith and fortifying the foundation of their families,” says Nadell.

Building on the success of her groundbreaking book, Wired to Lead: Being the Leader the Church Didn’t Think You Could Be, Nadell has developed Living When the Pressure is On, a digital course that guides participants through a journey of self-discovery, spiritual awakening, and purposeful action. From dealing with burnout to tackling shame, the program encourages women to step out of comfort zones, make deliberate choices, and cultivate a life of growth, resilience, and fulfillment.

“Wired to Lead is more than a book; it’s a movement,” Nadell says. “It’s about helping women embrace their God-given leadership potential in both the workplace and the Church, dismantling outdated biases, and bridging gender divides for a more inclusive and just community.”

With her extensive background in journalism, Nadell brings compelling stories and actionable strategies to her coaching, showing women how to lead with faith in a world that often sidelines them. Through personalized coaching sessions and the digital course, participants gain practical tools to nurture their spiritual connection, elevate their leadership skills, and empower others around them.

“I’m inviting you to walk this path with me,” Nadell remarks. “This is a journey of self-discovery, confidence, and renewal. Together, we’ll uncover what it truly means to live with purpose, set meaningful priorities, and embrace rest in a world that rarely pauses. I’m not here to just inspire you; I’m here to equip you. I’ll share real, practical tools and lessons drawn from my own experiences overcoming shame, fear, and imposter syndrome.”

Nadell’s coaching services give women the opportunity to deepen their understanding of themselves and their calling as Christian leaders in the workplace. Her passion for empowering women in faith and leadership led her to become the CEO of She Leads Church, a thriving community dedicated to honoring God and equipping women to lead with purpose, courage, and conviction.

According to Religion News Service, a new study reveals that men now surpass women in church attendance, a significant shift. “Wired to Lead and my coaching courses provide women with tools to reconnect with their purpose, both at work and in their personal lives,” explains Nadell. “As women step back from leadership roles in the church and workplace, Living When the Pressure is On offers practical pathways to help them reclaim their calling and lead with confidence.”

Whether navigating workplace challenges or Church leadership dynamics, Nadell’s approach equips women to redefine leadership on their own terms. By enrolling in Living When the Pressure is On, women can embark on a transformative journey toward purpose, influence, and authentic impact.

About Suzanne Nadell

Suzanne Nadell is a dynamic media professional and influential leader dedicated to empowering women in the workplace. Recognized as one of Georgia’s 100 most influential people in 2022, 2023, and 2024. She inspires working women through speaking engagements, coaching, and her popular weekly blog.

An accomplished author and seasoned media professional, Nadell’s upcoming book continues her lifelong commitment to leadership and personal growth. With more than 30 years in television news, 20 of those in management, she has guided countless women to reach their full potential. Her distinguished career includes serving as News Director at KOKI in Tulsa, WSB-TV, and WPXI in Pittsburgh, where she led teams to achieve remarkable ratings success. Today, Nadell focuses on empowering women who are wired to lead through her writing, coaching services, and her role as CEO of She Leads Church.

Beyond her professional achievements, Nadell is deeply devoted to her family and community, making her a respected and trusted figure both on and off the screen.

