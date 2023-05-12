Advanced Pharmacovigilance Training Course (London, United Kingdom - June 7-9, 2023)

DUBLIN , May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance has undergone rapid regulatory change in recent years, which has resulted in a complex range of safety and risk assessment activities to perform. This three-day course is designed for those with at least two years of knowledge in drug safety and will provide a comprehensive, yet practical assessment of the main regulations required to produce a compliant reporting company.

Key topics to be addressed:

Audits and expectations - risk-based inspections

Compliance and drug safety

Overview of the PSMF in the EU

Product safety reviews - purpose and function (incorporating the latest EU signal analysis requirements)

Safety reporting in licensing agreements

Developing company core safety information (CCSI) - CIOMS III

PSURs - timing, content and the DSUR and the latest ICH E2C (2nd revision requirements)

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

Risk-benefit determinations

Risk management plans (RMPs)

By attending this event, you will:

Expand your global safety knowledge

your global safety knowledge Enhance your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations

your team's capabilities and compliance in both the regulations and your company's expectations Help ensure you build and maintain a quality pharmacovigilance department ready for any pharmacovigilance inspection

ensure you build and maintain a quality pharmacovigilance department ready for any pharmacovigilance inspection Participate in group workshop sessions and discuss how to apply the legislation to ensure compliance, especially to satisfy regulatory inspections

Who Should Attend:

This course would be of maximum benefit to those safety professionals who are working both in the clinical and post-marketing safety arena including QA for auditing. The course covers very diverse activities within the safety department and would be advantageous to those who have either multifunction responsibilities or medical directors who manage teams in the various disciplines.

Key Topics Covered:

Due diligence

Due diligence on products/companies (partners and acquisitions)

Due diligence involvement - team composition

Safety information requirements for due diligence

Review of safety data (clinical and post-marketing)

Defining risk in due diligence appraisals

Training for drug safety reporting duties

Regulations concerning safety training

Who trains whom and when?

Training versus job description

Training records, maintenance, and updates

Role of QA and HR in training

Audits and expectations

Regulatory expectations in pharmacovigilance audits (risk-based inspections)

Preparation for the audit

Records to be available at the audit

Audit findings/recommendations

Compliance and drug safety

Basic principles - what will the regulators want to see?

Measuring compliance

Quality versus quantity in safety reports

Future aspects in ensuring efficient compliance

Quality management under the new EU legislation

The PSMF

The PSMF - purpose and maintenance

The PSMF annexes

The PSMF and audits

Interactive exercise: The requirements for a safety department

Product safety reviews - purpose and function

The Safety Review Committee (SRC)

What to look for in signal evaluation under latest EU guidance

Timings for safety review in clinical and post-marketed products

Record keeping for safety review meetings

Serious safety findings - crisis management following new safety findings

Interactive exercise: Designing the requirements for a safety review group

Safety reporting in licensing agreements

What types of licensing agreements exist?

What are the EU and FDA regulations concerning licensing agreements?

Audits of pharmacovigilance capabilities in licensing partners

What agreements need to be in place for safety reporting?

Safety reporting agreements - what needs to be covered?

Monitoring safety agreements - what happens if it goes wrong?

Developing CCSI - CIOMS III

CIOMS III and CCSI

Developmental core safety information (DCSI)

How to determine what to include and what to exclude in DCSI/CCSI

Are there differences in EU and FDA?

Maintenance and development of CCSI

Interactive exercise: Should new safety data from a clinical trial be put into core safety information?

PSURs and the revisions in ICH E2C

Timing for PSURs

PSUR content and latest format

Late breaking information and PSUR extensions

The DSUR

The EU Clinical Trials Directive

The principles of the Directive

Implications for safety reporting in global clinical trials

The SUSAR database

The EUDRACT database

The new EU Clinical Trial Regulation

Risk-benefit determinations

Definitions of risk-benefit - FDA and EU perspective

Risk-benefit assessments - who does this and where does the information go?

Safety assessments and risk-benefit - frequency, and reporting

Changes in risk-benefit - how to manage and review existing profiles

Interactive exercise: Reviewing the safety and risk-benefit of a product

RMPs

Purpose

Content

Monitoring and updating the RMP

Reporting the RMP

Crisis management within drug safety

Regulations and guidelines in connection with serious safety issues

What determines a crisis?

Communications to regulators - what is required?

Communications within the company

What happens next?

Interactive exercise: Deciding how to handle a major crisis within the company

Delegates will be split into groups and present what they need to have in place in order to effectively manage the crisis and look to its resolution.

Speakers:

Graeme Ladds

Director

PharSafer Associates Ltd.

Graeme Ladds, Director of PharSafer, has over 22 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry. Having started his career at Ashbourne Pharmaceuticals in 1989 as Head of Drug Safety & Medical Information, Graeme went on to become Head of Global Pharmacovigilance at Shire Pharmaceuticals.

The last 11 years have been spent in his consultancy company, PharSafer Associates Ltd. During this time, Graeme has been involved in establishing pharmacovigilance in companies, performing audits across Europe and the USA, SOP writing, acting as QP for companies, and helping with regulatory inspections.

