Techspace Takes off-sites, on-site, with their Berlin Event Spaces
EINPresswire.com/ -- Techspace, the office space provider for change-makers with tech at the heart of what they do, houses some of tomorrow’s household technology names. Most notably some of their member alumni include unicorns such as GoStudent, Trade Republic and Flink.
As part of their latest move to cater to the new world of hybrid working, Techspace has begun looking at using its mix of spaces and amenities to cater to the ever-changing needs of its member base. As part of this, Techspace has adapted its offering to build packages for teams running company “off-sites", by bringing them “on-site”.
By repurposing its event spaces at The Vault at Eiswerk and The Annex at Kreuzberg, Techspace is able to offer members and clients two stunning spaces that adapt to any and all types of team get-togethers.
Whether you call them "All Hands", "Company updates" or "Team Days" the in-built flexibility that comes with Techspace’s hub buildings allows clients to leverage the amenities on-site and, in turn, build the right experience for their employees. Whether that’s arriving for coffee in the Members’ Café, creating break-out focus rooms by booking meeting rooms, or setting up audio-visual (A/V) to ensure hybrid events are inclusive when dialling in international colleagues, Techspace has the plug and play solution.
As Phil Ellis, Marketing Director at Techspace, comments, “Over the last 18 months many companies have embraced hybrid working and, in turn, reduced the size of their HQ. The dispersed nature of hybrid means there’s a novelty in bringing the whole company together, and now more than ever, it makes sense for teams’ to book their off-site... on-site!”
Techspace understands the workplace is fast becoming part of the experience economy, and sets its sights on designing ‘A la carte’ packages which are designed to make team’s next "All in Day" an experience they will remember.
More information about Techspace’s Berlin event spaces can be found below.
The Vault
At 51-60 sq m, The Vault is a multi-use room that immediately makes an impact. WIth its flexible and adaptable design, The Vault is perfect for a wide range of event styles and formats, as clients can choose between theatre, conference, classroom and workshop style.
Truly, The Vault is a dream space, perfect for team away days in a private setting. Generously equipped with state-of-the-art AV and 98 inch 4K TV, The Vault boasts a range of furniture options, making this multi-use room ideal for any gathering of ~15 to ~50 guests.
Guests can also enjoy the EIS Cafe and member's lounge at Techspace Eiswerk, serving coffee, soft drinks and snacks, as well an outdoor area with picnic tables and ping pong.
The Annex
The Annex is a 150m² private venue based at the Techspace Kreuzberg location. The Annex is able to accommodate 50 seated and 100+ standing guests, and is provided complete with a kitchenette and presentation equipment, making the latest addition to Techspace’s Berlin offering ideal for All-in Days, workshops and networking,
Everything you need to run a successful event is on hand. From audio equipment, to big screens and breakout spaces. Clients can also make the most of the terrace with 4 picnic tables, ping pong and a swing! Giving guests the opportunity for some outdoor downtime and vitamin D between event sessions.
The Annex is ventilated, with a range of additional catering and staff services on offer by request. Techspace Kreuzberg is also blessed with superb connections via the U8 on U Moritzplatz. A short walk to the East brings you to some of the best bars and restaurants in the area, including one of our favourite bars, Café Luzia.
Both locations offer high, lofty ceilings full of natural light, and are in stunning buildings picked as much for their characterful charm as their practical features. Berlin, a city with a long history of innovation and design, is a rapidly growing hub of Germany’s tech sector, making these two venues ideally located for your next company team day.
phil@techspace.co