VerityPoint Co-Founder, Sam Sheth, Receives Gold Leadership Award from Junior Achievement
The Los Angeles business leader’s extraordinary efforts in volunteering are recognized with Junior Achievement’s top national honor.
"Sam Sheth is a remarkable example of that spirit of dedication and service to others. ”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) announced that Sam Sheth, Co-Founder and Senior Managing Director of VerityPoint, has been chosen from among more than 100,000 U.S. volunteers as one of eleven recipients of the organization's most prestigious national award for volunteerism; the Gold Leadership Award. The Gold Leadership Award from Junior Achievement is presented annually to recognize volunteer excellence in supporting and expanding the organization's impact on students and its resources, operational effectiveness, and long-term sustainability. The award honors the recipients' outstanding service as JA volunteers. Being a recipient of this award is a significant accomplishment and a testament to the dedication and leadership demonstrated by the volunteers in advancing Junior Achievement's mission.
— Dr. Les McCabe, JASoCal President and CEO
"Our local business community's support of JA is critical to achieving our mission, to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy," said Dr. Les McCabe, president of Junior Achievement of Southern California. "Sam Sheth is a remarkable example of that spirit of dedication and service to others. In a very real way, he helps Los Angeles -area JA students get the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices."
This year marks Sheth's "Silver Anniversary" with JA SoCal, having served on our Board for over 25 years. During that time, Sam served as Chairman of the Board of JASoCal from 2006-2008, Chair of the Development Committee for the past 15 years (since 2008), and was the Chair of the JASoCal Annual Golf Classic from 1998- 2005--A tournament which he supported for years before and continues to support annually. Sheth currently serves as a member of the JASoCal Board Executive Committee.
In 2019, Sheth was instrumental in procuring the lead gift for Phase 1 of "Campaign4Kids," a five-year, $7 million initiative to expand the growth and impact of Junior Achievement programs in Southern California. This transformational gift is the largest in JASoCal history.
In addition to his contributions to JASoCal, Sheth is active in the larger Los Angeles philanthropic community as a major supporter of Torrance Memorial Hospital and a member of its Healthcare foundation. He is also a member of the American Enterprise Institute's Los Angeles Council and the Board of Visitors for UCLA's Economics Department. He previously served on UCLA's Alumni Association Board and the UCLA Foundation's Board of Governors.
Junior Achievement's entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness programs are offered throughout the United States, usually in classrooms during regular school hours. These programs are taught by corporate and community volunteers who serve as positive role models for the students.
About Junior Achievement of Southern California
Junior Achievement of Southern California (JASoCal) is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make educated academic and economic choices. Corporate and community volunteers deliver JA learning solutions and provide relevant, hands-on experiences to kindergarten through high school students. JASoCal offers multiple programs, including in-class programs, 3DE by Junior Achievement, and JA Finance Park, all of which focus on entrepreneurship, personal financial literacy, and workforce readiness. JASoCal serves upwards of 50,000 students annually throughout its service area of Los Angeles, Orange, Kern, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. JASoCal Headquarters are in Los Angeles with a regional office in Costa Mesa. Additional information can be found at www.jasocal.org | Twitter (@jasocalLA) | Instagram (@JA_SOCAL) | Facebook (@JASoCal) | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jasocal
About Junior Achievement USA® (JA)
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 3.2 million students per year in 102 markets across the United States, as part of more than 12.5 million students served by operations in 115 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.
