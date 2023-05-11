Oneida Man Indicted in Death of Scott County Deputy

SCOTT COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of an Oneida man on murder and sex abuse charges.

In January 2022, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating the death of Scott County Deputy April Duncan (DOB: 3/29/87). On January 31, 2022, deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 600 block of Locust Lane in Oneida. Upon arrival, April Duncan was located deceased inside the home. During the course of the death investigation, agents began investigating allegations involving sexual abuse against a minor child.

Today, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Tommy Duncan (DOB: 12/22/1989) with one count of Second Degree Murder, one count of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, and five counts of Rape. Tommy Duncan was also employed with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office when TBI agents began their investigation.

This afternoon, Duncan was served in the Campbell County Jail with the aforementioned indictments, where he was already being held on charges related to the sexual abuse investigation. He is being held in lieu of a $1 million bond.