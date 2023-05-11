LightWerks is excited to welcome new people to the team
EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks is a leader in Audio Visual and Communications solutions and services. The experienced professionals of the LightWerks team represent the best in the Audio Visual industry. We serve corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations across the West Coast and nationwide. We specialize in Audio Visual System Design, Installation and Support and Maintenance. We are experts in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video conferencing Solutions, videowalls and audio solutions.
We are anticipating further growth of our business in the coming years and are thrilled to welcome various new people to our team! We welcome Richard Mao as the Director of Field Services, David Salberg as a Senior Account Executive in the Los Angeles area and James Lopez as a Lead System Technician in the Pacific Northwest. With these and more additions, LightWerks Communications Systems thrives to become one of the largest and most professional Audio Visual integrators on the West Coast!
David Riberi
We are anticipating further growth of our business in the coming years and are thrilled to welcome various new people to our team! We welcome Richard Mao as the Director of Field Services, David Salberg as a Senior Account Executive in the Los Angeles area and James Lopez as a Lead System Technician in the Pacific Northwest. With these and more additions, LightWerks Communications Systems thrives to become one of the largest and most professional Audio Visual integrators on the West Coast!
David Riberi
LightWerks Communication Systems
+1 888-454-4489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok