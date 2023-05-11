Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,307 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 444,241 in the last 365 days.

LightWerks is excited to welcome new people to the team

Room with Audio visual equipment from LightWerks

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LightWerks is a leader in Audio Visual and Communications solutions and services. The experienced professionals of the LightWerks team represent the best in the Audio Visual industry. We serve corporations, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations across the West Coast and nationwide. We specialize in Audio Visual System Design, Installation and Support and Maintenance. We are experts in Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video conferencing Solutions, videowalls and audio solutions.

We are anticipating further growth of our business in the coming years and are thrilled to welcome various new people to our team! We welcome Richard Mao as the Director of Field Services, David Salberg as a Senior Account Executive in the Los Angeles area and James Lopez as a Lead System Technician in the Pacific Northwest. With these and more additions, LightWerks Communications Systems thrives to become one of the largest and most professional Audio Visual integrators on the West Coast!

David Riberi
LightWerks Communication Systems
+1 888-454-4489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok

You just read:

LightWerks is excited to welcome new people to the team

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more