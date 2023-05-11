Corporate bonds issued in April fall sharply

VIETNAM, May 11 -

HÀ NỘI The value of corporate bonds issued in April this year fell sharply, equal to only one-tenth of March.

According to information from the Việt Nam Bond Market Association (VBMA), in April 2023, there was one tranche of private placement of corporate bonds and one tranche of public issuance, with a total issuance value of VNĐ2.67 trillion (US$113.7 milion), equal to only 10 per cent of the total issuance volume in March.

From the beginning of this year to May 5, the total issuance volume of corporate bonds reached nearly VNĐ31.7 trillion, of which there were seven tranches of public issuance worth VNĐ5.5 trillion, accounting for 1 per cent of issuance volume, and 15 tranches of private placements with a value of VNĐ26.14 trillion, accounting for 83 per cent of the issuance volume.

VBMA said that the total value of corporate bonds bought back before maturity reached nearly VNĐ49.5 trillion since the beginning of this year, up 48 per cent over the same period in 2022.

As of May 5, the total value of corporate bonds due in May 2023 was more than VNĐ21.4 trillion. Value of bonds due in May of the real estate sector reaches VNĐ9.6 trillion, consumer goods VNĐ3.7 trillion, raw materials VNĐ2.9 trillion, banking VNĐ2.5 trillion.

Also in the general report of VBMA, there were eight companies that were late in paying principals and interests of corporate bonds with a total late payment announced at VNĐ1.2 trillion. Six companies announced restructuring plans, mainly to extend the corporate bond term by from three months to 24 months. VNS