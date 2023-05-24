Appranix makes it easy for SOC 2 and ISO 27001 backup and disaster recovery compliance
Appranix has partnered with Vanta, a security and compliance monitoring tool, to address tedious process of BCDR evidence collection during compliance audits.
With Vanta integration, Appranix has drastically simplified SOC 2 and ISO 27001 system availability compliance and evidence collection”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's digital world, compliance with various frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and others is a critical aspect of running a successful business. Compliance ensures that an organization is following best practices to secure its systems and data, protecting not only its own assets but also the assets of its customers. However, compliance audits can be a time-consuming and tedious process, especially when it comes to backup and disaster recovery evidence collection.
— Govind Rangasamy, CEO and Founder, Appranix
Traditionally, cloud backup and disaster recovery evidence collection involve manual efforts, taking days or even months to complete. Organizations have to gather and provide auditors with evidence such as Recovery Point Objective (RPO) and Recovery Time Objective (RTO) reports, user management reports, and other documentation to demonstrate compliance. These manual efforts can be frustrating and often lead to errors, which may result in non-compliance and potentially costly fines.
Appranix, a Cloud Application Resilience platform, has integrated with Vanta, a security and compliance monitoring tool, to provide a solution to this tedious process. Appranix's automated Cloud Time Machine with Cloud Infrastructure Backup and Recovery-as-Code provides a fully automated backup and disaster recovery process for cloud-native workloads. This automated process ensures that organizations can quickly become compliant and deliver evidence automatically and continuously for auditors.
With Appranix's Dual-vault Cloud Time Machine, the platform automatically takes snapshots of an organization's cloud infrastructure and application data at regular intervals. These snapshots are then stored securely in the cloud, ensuring that backups are always up-to-date and available when needed. In addition, the platform provides the ability to recover infrastructure, applications, and data using recovery-as-code, so that recovery can be automated, tested, and validated.
All backup and disaster recovery data is automatically populated on the Vanta dashboard, providing real-time insights into compliance with frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, and others. This means that organizations can quickly identify and address any compliance issues before they become major problems.
Compliance audits can be a daunting and time-consuming process, but with the integration of Appranix's Cloud Application Resilience platform and Vanta, organizations can now automate continual system availability compliance. This automated process not only saves time and effort but also ensures that evidence is continuously available and up-to-date. With the automated cloud-native backup and disaster recovery process, organizations can quickly become compliant and stay compliant with various frameworks, giving them peace of mind and protecting their assets and their customers' assets.
Bhuvana Palaniappan
Appranix
+1 508-656-0756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other