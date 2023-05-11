IT’S A FULL HOUSE AT HOUSE OF CORE IN BRENTWOOD VILLAGE
House of Core is now OPEN in Brentwood Village and there is already a waiting list. If you want to be part of the hottest Pilates studio in town you better book now. House of Core is a luxurious studio that offers athletic-style Pilates classes with state-of-the-art equipment. It's on the second floor in a very private space. It's LA's new "hot spot".
The owners, Paula Nazar, Dru Mouser and Wendy Wilcox spent over 2 years working on their studio to make it one they want to go to as members. Members repeatedly report it’s the nicest studio in LA, and they love the specially designed classes. The classes are designed to ensure members reach muscle exhaustion every time. Many members are huge fans of SMOKEHOUSE65, a 65-minute Pilates class - the only one offered in LA. If you’re looking for a full-body workout to get you that hard body, you deserve this is the place to get it. And you’re not paying crazy amounts to get it. Most of their memberships and packages range from $26-$28/class and they offer student discounts down to $25/class as well as other promotional offers. You get your money’s worth at House of Core.
The owners are also committed to clean living and sustainability. The studio is immaculate. Wendy created their own Eco-friendly signature scent cleaner to clean the equipment. It contains a proprietary blend of essential oils smells amazing. Inspired by their signature scent, Wendy also makes clean, toxin-free candles in the same scent that are lit during class to gently create a gorgeous scent throughout the studio.
Knowing how important music plays a role in any workout, the owners curated their own playlists to give members a vibe the moment they walk in the door. The vibe is ‘peaceful movement’. It makes you feel energized and chill at the same time. It’s the best to listen to while working through that ‘good sore’ you get from their classes.
House of Core’s ‘Lifestyle Luxe Collection’ is their athleisure wear retail line that’s chic and comfortable and made in LA. Their line ranges from tees to crews to hoodies and their latest jacket - which also has a wait-list (like their classes). You can purchase their retail online or via social media.
Because the studio is so private, and their classes are so challenging some of Hollywood’s high-profile talent and celebrities have already become regulars. You’ll see Los Angeles’ own Eden Sassoon from Beverly Hills Housewives every week getting her work out there.
House of Core, founded by Dru Mouser, Paula Nazar and Wendy Wilcox, is a Pilates studio located in Brentwood Village that offers clients a new and innovative Pilates lifestyle. House of Core incorporates the most recent integrations, with cutting edge tools and devices in Pilates. House of Core’s Lifestyle Luxe Collection of apparel and essentials complement clients’ active and restorative lifestyles. House of Core also offers monthly events that speak to clients’ interests ranging from beauty and entertainment to meditation and relaxation to charity fundraisers. House of Core is a hub, a beehive, a place where clients can meet up, connect, sweat, laugh, and experience a village of their own making that embodies the future they wish to create. It’s all about Pilates, Lifestyle and the Collective. House of Core currently has New Client Offers for $28/class.
Dru Mouser, Director of Operations of House of Core. Dru is a Pilates Instructor, as well as certified in Yin Yoga, and Reiki healer. A Mother and artist at heart, her focus is on emphasizing the Mind/Heart/Body connection and healing.
“My excitement about co creating this new community at House of Core based around Pilates cannot be overstated!” - Dru Mouser
Paula Nazar, Director of Retail and Lifestyle for House of Core.
Wendy and Dru share Paula’s love of Pilates, they met at Eden Sassoon’s Pilates Studio in Bel Air a few years ago. There was an uplifting vibe at the studio that drew them all together, her daughter Isabel and her started doing private sessions with Dru. Soon after Wendy, Dru and Paula began discussing the possibility of building a Pilates community together, it did not take long for the three of them to come together in creating a new space where they could collaborate and birth a studio that was not just Pilates, but an inclusive community and immersive lifestyle.
“My commitment is to continuously scour, design and develop the most innovative retail and lifestyle products that are not only useful and cutting edge, but desirable to all. Curating Eco-friendly, latest trends, and sustainable products for your active and restorative lifestyle is my number one priority.” – Paula Nazar
Wendy Wilcox, Managing Member of House of Core. Wendy has always been a workout enthusiast. Starting at a young age, she swam competitively year-round and ultimately competed in Junior Olympics.
At age 17, she started teaching aerobics at one local athletic club, within a year she became certified, taught regularly at four athletic clubs, and participated in aerobics seminars to raise money for local charities.
Her love for working out continued through college at UCLA where she could be seen running regularly around the campus and Westwood. Just before law school she moved to Brentwood and continued her running regimen - this time around Brentwood and Santa Monica.
While working as a lawyer she discovered Pilates and fell in love. Pilates classes became a daily practice. In addition to attending group classes, she trained extensively through private sessions in Los Angeles and New York with her favorite instructors. And while running her own law firm she put in the hours to become a certified Pilates Instructor.
In November 2020, she was appointed by Governor Gavin Newson to be a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge. In her chambers, she has Pilates equipment, so she doesn’t miss a day of training.
Pilates is her love and refuge. It keeps her in shape and restores her body, mind, and soul.
